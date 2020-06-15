Oluwatoyin Salau: Black Lives Matter activist found dead

Tallahassee police found the bodies of Oluwatoyin "Toyin" Salau, along with Victoria Sims, 75, on Saturday. Their deaths are being investigated as homicides.

The tweets said that Salau had left some belongings in a church where she was seeking refuge and that a man who had offered her a ride to collect the items then teased her while trying to sleep.

It is unclear if Glee is the same man Salau reported had molested her. CNN has contacted Tallahassee police to confirm Salau's sexual assault account and is waiting for a response.

Sims has been an AARP volunteer for a long time. His family declined to comment on his death.

A 19-year-old activist and friend.

Salau had been friends with Carney since before high school, she said. The 19-year-old girl taught herself to sew, paint, and design her own clothes.

"He had so many dreams and never gave up," said Carney. But she, too, had suffered a tremendous amount of pain; Carney described her as a sad person with the "happiest soul".

And she was always a vocal advocate for the Black Lives Matter movement.

"When she started protesting with us, it was the happiest I've ever seen her," Carney said.

Video of Salau speaking at a protest In honor of Tony McDade, a trans man who was killed by Tallahassee police last month, he has traveled rapidly since his death. In the clip, she says she doesn't want to divide people, but unite them against police brutality committed against black Americans.

"At the end of the day, I can't take my damn skin color off," Salau says in the clip. "Wherever I go, they outline me if I like it or not … So guess what? I'm going to die for that. I'm going to die for my shit" g skin. You can't take my fucking black out of me. "

Her passion made her love Alina Amador, a photographer who frequently recruited Salau to model her.

"Her beauty was so radiant, and modeling for her was so easy," he said. "She was very calm and gentle."

Carney said that her friend's death motivated her to fight for black women like Toyin.

"I will never stop protesting," Carney said. "I will fight for her and for blacks and people of color until I'm dead."