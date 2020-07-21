Olympic figure skater battled depression and epilepsy before apparent suicide: reports

Olympic figure skater Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya suffered from epilepsy and struggled with bouts of depression before dying of an apparent suicide in her native Russia over the weekend, according to reports.

Details of the young athlete's life were revealed after Russian state media confirmed that 20-year-old Alexandrovskaya fell through the window of his sixth-floor apartment in Moscow on Friday, according to the New York Post.

A note was found saying "Lyublyu (I love it)".

Coach Andrei Khekalo told AFP News that Alexandrovskaya had been diagnosed with epilepsy just before retiring from the sport in February and that he had suffered from depression even before that.

"I tried to get him to stay in the sport at my own risk," Khekalo told the news agency.

Alexandrovskaya was born in Russia, but obtained his Australian citizenship in 2016 and represented the country at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics with partner Harley Windsor. The duo also took home the junior world title in 2017.

"Words cannot describe how I feel right now, I am devastated and sick to the core by Katia's sudden and sad death," Windsor wrote in an Instagram post.

Ian Chesterman, chief of mission for the Australian team in Pyeongchang, hinted at the Alexandrovskaya struggles immediately after news of his death broke.

"Life since the Games (2018 Winter Olympics) has not been easy for her and this is another timely reminder of how fragile life is," she said Friday.

Alexandrovskaya's death comes just weeks after two-time world snowboard champion Alex Pullin drowned while spearfishing on Australia's Gold Coast. The 2014 Winter Olympics was discovered by a diver near an artificial reef earlier this month.

Associated Press contributed to this report.