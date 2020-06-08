Olympics: the & # 39; uncertainty & # 39; surrounds next year's Games, says Tokyo governor

Yuriko Koike said the Games could mean a "victory" over the pandemic, adding that much work remains to be done to improve treatment and testing, but admitted that organizers were dealing with a number of uncertainties.

"The 2020 Tokyo Olympics is an important event that everyone has been waiting for," Koike told CNN's Will Ripley.

"The postponement cost a lot and, more than anything, we don't know what the coronavirus situation will be in July next year. We have some uncertainties here."

"It costs a lot to start with, we need the people of Tokyo to understand it. We shouldn't spend too much. We have to make the Games safe for athletes and spectators."

Organizers said in December that the cost of hosting the Olympics was approximately 1.35 trillion yen ($ 12.35 billion), while sponsors, insurers and broadcasters have also pledged billions to the Games.

& # 39; Clear objective to win & # 39;

There have been 17,039 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Japan and 917 deaths, according to the latest count by Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

Since the postponement of the Olympic Games was announced, officials have said there are no plans to delay the Games again.

"We have to identify the details of the virus, develop the curative drug, improve the testing facilities," said Koike.

"But we cannot allow the battle against the coronavirus to last 10 or 20 years. The global community must have a clear objective to conquer the coronavirus and compete for solutions by creating a safe society and sharing successful examples (of fighting the virus)

"I wish the success of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics as (a sign) of humanity's victory over the coronavirus."

Despite its high population density, Tokyo has resisted the virus well, registering 5,347 confirmed cases and 307 deaths, according to JHU.

"That's all thanks to the cooperation of the people of Tokyo," said Koike.

"The use of masks has become a common custom for the Japanese since the Spanish flu pandemic in 1918 … The feeling of hygiene of the Japanese was excellent and that helped to suppress the number of deaths compared to Western countries "