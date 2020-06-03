Omaha bar owner who shot a black protester will not be charged

Protests across America after George Floyd's death Protesters demonstrate in Bethesda, Maryland on Tuesday, June 2.

Protests across America after George Floyd's death Protesters gather in Houston on June 2. Houston is Floyd's hometown.

Protests across America after George Floyd's death Ericka Ward-Audena is with her daughter Elle, 7, during a protest in Washington on June 2. "I wanted my daughter to see the protests," she said. "It is really important. Thanks to that I have received a million questions."

Protests across America after George Floyd's death Protesters gather near Foley Square in Manhattan in New York on June 2.

Protests across America after George Floyd's death A Clarksville, Tennessee resident displays a "I can't breathe" sign in front of protesters on June 2.

Protests across America after George Floyd's death Protesters gather outside the Ohio state headquarters in Columbus on June 2.

Protests across America after George Floyd's death Passengers raise their fists in solidarity with protesters as they drive through the Wood County Courthouse in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin, on June 2.

Protests across America after George Floyd's death A person holds a "Black Lives Matter" sign when a strong cloud of tear gas and smoke rises in Seattle on Monday, June 1.

Protests across America after George Floyd's death People attend a candlelight vigil in New York's Queens Park on June 1.

Protests across America after George Floyd's death Two men kneel in front of a line of Kentucky state soldiers during a protest in Louisville on June 1.

Protests across America after George Floyd's death Police stand guard near looted stores in New York on June 1.

Protests across America after George Floyd's death Fireworks launched by a protester explode at the feet of police in Riverside, California on June 1.

Protests across America after George Floyd's death With tears in their eyes, police detain a protester in Washington on June 1.

Protests across America after George Floyd's death Law enforcement officers kneel with protesters in Atlanta on June 1.

Protests across America after George Floyd's death A protester is sprayed with water and milk after being hit by police pepper spray in Washington on June 1.

Protests across America after George Floyd's death Protesters gather at J.E.B. Stuart statue in Richmond, Virginia on June 1.

Protests across America after George Floyd's death A protester raises her hands as she kneels in front of police officers at Anaheim, California, City Hall on June 1.

Protests across America after George Floyd's death Protesters gather in Times Square in New York on June 1.

Protests across America after George Floyd's death Protesters burn materials during a protest in Washington early June 1.

Protests across America after George Floyd's death Police stand guard outside the White House as people gather to protest Sunday, May 31.

Protests across America after George Floyd's death Police transport a woman in Charlotte, North Carolina, on May 31.

Protests across America after George Floyd's death Jeffrey Maddrey, assistant chief of the New York Police Department, kneels during a demonstration in Brooklyn on May 31.

Protests across America after George Floyd's death A protester kneels in front of a police line in Memphis, Tennessee, on May 31.

Protests across America after George Floyd's death A person is seen inside a damaged 7-Eleven store in New York on May 31.

Protests across America after George Floyd's death Protester Kendrick Cutkelvin uses a speaker from the SWAT vehicle to disperse a crowd of protesters after a demonstration in Savannah, Georgia, on May 31.

Protests across America after George Floyd's death Police order motorists to fall to the ground during a protest in Minneapolis on May 31.

Protests across America after George Floyd's death People hold a "death" protest in Portland, Oregon on May 31.

Protests across America after George Floyd's death Police reacted to protesters near the White House on May 31.

Protests across America after George Floyd's death A protester jumps onto a police car in Washington.

Protests across America after George Floyd's death A woman receives help after being hit with pepper spray in Minneapolis.

Protests across America after George Floyd's death Police confront protesters at the Barclays Center in New York on May 31.

Protests across America after George Floyd's death A young man raises his fist during a demonstration in Atlanta on May 31.

Protests across America after George Floyd's death Protesters pray during a march in Atlanta.

Protests across America after George Floyd's death A police officer points a non-lethal weapon as protesters raise their hands in Santa Monica, California, on May 31.

Protests across America after George Floyd's death A man screams when he sees a police officer kneel near the White House on May 31.

Protests across America after George Floyd's death Protesters march during a rally in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on May 31.

Protests across America after George Floyd's death Protesters gather to protest near the White House on May 31.

Protests across America after George Floyd's death People demonstrate outside the Minnesota Capitol, which was surrounded by state police and the National Guard on May 31.

Protests across America after George Floyd's death Armored vehicles from the Minnesota Army National Guard surround the Capitol in St. Paul on May 31.

Protests across America after George Floyd's death Shaynna Ford stands in front of police in Washington on Saturday, May 30.

Protests across America after George Floyd's death A protester passes the burning of buildings and cars in St. Paul on May 30.

Protests across America after George Floyd's death Protesters link arms in Charlotte on May 30.

Protests across America after George Floyd's death A firework explodes next to a police line near the White House on May 30.

Protests across America after George Floyd's death Looters loot an Urban Outfitters store in Seattle on May 30.

Protests across America after George Floyd's death Police push people back as they detain a protester in Las Vegas on May 30.

Protests across America after George Floyd's death A Los Angeles Police Department kiosk burns at The Grove Mall during a protest on May 30.

Protests across America after George Floyd's death Protesters hold metal gates as they build a barrier on a Las Vegas highway on May 30.

Protests across America after George Floyd's death Bridges are raised over the Chicago River to limit transportation to and from the Loop, where protesters clashed with police in Chicago on May 30.

Protests across America after George Floyd's death Visual journalist Ed Ou is seen bleeding after police fired tear gas and rubber bullets in Minneapolis on May 30.

Protests across America after George Floyd's death Police move through smoke and tear gas in Minneapolis on May 30.

Protests across America after George Floyd's death A protester confronts a police officer in Tampa, Florida on May 30.

Protests across America after George Floyd's death Protesters begin to kneel during a protest in the Queens district of New York on May 30.

Protests across America after George Floyd's death A protester is injured during a protest near the White House on May 30.

Protests across America after George Floyd's death Police officers kneel during a rally in Coral Gables, Florida, on May 30.

Protests across America after George Floyd's death Protesters climb into an overturned car near the Municipal Services Building in Philadelphia on May 30.

Protests across America after George Floyd's death A police officer fired rubber bullets at protesters throwing rocks and water bottles during a demonstration in Miami on May 30.

Protests across America after George Floyd's death Police stand guard near the CNN Center and Centennial Olympic Park as protests continued in Atlanta on May 30.

Protests across America after George Floyd's death A protester receives first aid after being hit with pepper spray outside the Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio on May 30.

Protests across America after George Floyd's death Protesters clash near the White House on May 30.

Protests across America after George Floyd's death People with signs and masks that say "I can't breathe" attend a protest in Chicago on May 30.

Protests across America after George Floyd's death A protester holds a sign as a vehicle burns on a Philadelphia street on May 30.

Protests across America after George Floyd's death People gather on top of a baseball cap during a protest in Los Angeles on May 30.

Protests across America after George Floyd's death Thousands of people organize a "death" protest at the Colorado State Capitol in Denver on May 30.

Protests across America after George Floyd's death Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson crashes the five with a woman who called him by name while marching with protesters in Flint, Michigan, on May 30.

Protests across America after George Floyd's death Protesters march near the Salt Lake City Police Department on May 30.

Protests across America after George Floyd's death Protesters sing outside Dallas City Hall on May 30.

Protests across America after George Floyd's death People tore apart a Walgreens store during protests in Oakland, California on Friday, May 29.

Protests across America after George Floyd's death Police officers move to clear a street during a protest in downtown Los Angeles on May 29.

Protests across America after George Floyd's death Police officers fired tear gas at protesters in Denver on May 29.

Protests across America after George Floyd's death Police officers and protesters clash near the CNN Center in Atlanta on May 29.

Protests across America after George Floyd's death A man walks away when a car is burned in a Minneapolis parking lot on May 29.

Protests across America after George Floyd's death Protesters block a street in Los Angeles on May 29.

Protests across America after George Floyd's death Police line up near the Centennial Olympic Park and CNN Center in Atlanta on May 29.

Protests across America after George Floyd's death The men raise their fists after reaching Interstate 75 and stopping traffic in Cincinnati on May 29.

Protests across America after George Floyd's death People in Minneapolis try to extinguish burning cars on May 29.

Protests across America after George Floyd's death A protester is arrested by police in Houston on May 29.

Protests across America after George Floyd's death Protesters confront police officers as they block Highway 110 in Los Angeles on May 29.

Protests across America after George Floyd's death Protesters walk through downtown Lexington, Kentucky, on May 29.

Protests across America after George Floyd's death Protesters in Oakland get on a truck as they block all lanes of traffic on Interstate 880 on May 29.

Protests across America after George Floyd's death Protesters burn a flag in front of the CNN Center in Atlanta on May 29.

Protests across America after George Floyd's death A protester in Minneapolis was sprayed with milk on May 29.

Protests across America after George Floyd's death A man stands on top of a burning police car during a protest outside the CNN Center in Atlanta on May 29.

Protests across America after George Floyd's death Protesters walk down Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington on May 29.

Protests across America after George Floyd's death A Boston police officer arrests a protester while another officer uses pepper spray on May 29.

Protests across America after George Floyd's death Protesters sing at Civic Center Park during a Denver rally on May 29.

Protests across America after George Floyd's death Protesters gather in Kansas City, Missouri, on May 29.

Protests across America after George Floyd's death Protesters protest outside CNN headquarters in Atlanta on May 29.

Protests across America after George Floyd's death Protesters travel in automobiles during a demonstration in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 29.

Protests across America after George Floyd's death Protesters gather in front of a New York City court and jail on May 29.

Protests across America after George Floyd's death A protester raises an American flag in New Orleans on May 29.

Protests across America after George Floyd's death Jamela J. Pettiford sings during a protest outside the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis on May 29.

Protests across America after George Floyd's death Police gather along Lake Street in Minneapolis early May 29 when the fires burned after a night of rioting.

Protests across America after George Floyd's death Protesters gather outside a burning fast-food restaurant in Minneapolis on May 29.

Protests across America after George Floyd's death Protesters join arms and surround a police officer to protect him from the crowd in Louisville on Thursday, May 28.

Protests across America after George Floyd's death A protester carries an American flag upside down next to a burning building in Minneapolis on May 28.

Protests across America after George Floyd's death A protester in Memphis flinches in pain after being hit with pepper spray by police on May 28.

Protests across America after George Floyd's death A protester throws fuel in a fire at a Minneapolis police compound on May 28.

Protests across America after George Floyd's death People demonstrate outside a burning Minneapolis police compound on May 28.

Protests across America after George Floyd's death A protester moves around the smoky police compound in Minneapolis on May 28.

Protests across America after George Floyd's death A woman yells at a sheriff's officer during a protest in Minneapolis on May 28.

Protests across America after George Floyd's death Crews work to put out fires after a construction apartment building caught fire during protests in Minneapolis on May 28.

Protests across America after George Floyd's death A protester is arrested by police during a rally in Union Square in New York City on May 28.

Protests across America after George Floyd's death Tony L. Clark holds up a George Floyd poster during a protest in Minneapolis on May 28.

Protests across America after George Floyd's death Protesters talk to police officers during a demonstration in New York City on May 28.

Protests across America after George Floyd's death A protester reacts amid a tear gas cloud in St. Paul on May 28.

Protests across America after George Floyd's death Hundreds of people listen to speakers on May 28 outside of Cup Foods in Minneapolis. The neighborhood grocery store is where the police first encountered Floyd.

Protests across America after George Floyd's death People protest in Minneapolis on May 28.

Protests across America after George Floyd's death Gwen Dumas is comforted near a convenience store in Minneapolis on May 28.

Protests across America after George Floyd's death People watch a construction site burn in Minneapolis on Wednesday, May 27.

Protests across America after George Floyd's death Protesters gather in Memphis on May 27.

Protests across America after George Floyd's death A firework explodes when a fire burns inside an Auto Zone store in Minneapolis on May 27.

Protests across America after George Floyd's death People use garden hoses and buckets to save houses in Minneapolis after protesters set fire to a housing complex under construction on May 27.

Protests across America after George Floyd's death Protesters raise their hands as they react to tear gas during a demonstration in Minneapolis on May 27.

Protests across America after George Floyd's death People join on a freeway in Los Angeles during a protest on May 27.

Protests across America after George Floyd's death Protesters use shopping carts as a barricade as they confront police near a Minneapolis police compound on May 27.

Protests across America after George Floyd's death Protesters in Minneapolis raise their hands during a clash with police on May 27.

Protests across America after George Floyd's death Two police officers stand on the roof of a Minneapolis police compound during the May 27 protests.

Protests across America after George Floyd's death A protester raises his hands in Minneapolis on May 27.

Protests across America after George Floyd's death Minneapolis protesters react when a police-launched projectile explodes near them on May 27.

Protests across America after George Floyd's death Minneapolis police endorse an illustration of Floyd as protesters gather on May 27.

Protests across America after George Floyd's death Protesters gather in Los Angeles on May 27.

Protests across America after George Floyd's death Kika Villareal, left, and daughter Aubrie march with other protesters in Los Angeles on May 27.

Protests across America after George Floyd's death A man in front of a line of police officers holds a burned American flag as protesters gather in downtown Los Angeles on May 27.

Protests across America after George Floyd's death Protesters gather near the third Minneapolis police compound on Tuesday, May 26.

Protests across America after George Floyd's death Protesters march on Hiawatha Avenue in Minneapolis on May 26.

Protests across America after George Floyd's death Protesters react in Minneapolis on May 26.

Protests across America after George Floyd's death A police officer throws a tear gas canister at protesters during a rally in Minneapolis on May 27.

Protests across America after George Floyd's death Three women unite in Minneapolis as they pray for a makeshift memorial for Floyd on May 26.

Protests across America after George Floyd's death Protesters and police clash during a demonstration in Minneapolis on May 26.

Protests across America after George Floyd's death Crowds gather on the street at a protest in Minneapolis on May 26.

Protests across America after George Floyd's death People gather outside a police compound during protests in Minneapolis on May 26.

Protests across America after George Floyd's death Tear gas is released when protesters clash with police in Minneapolis on May 26.

Protests across America after George Floyd's death A protester is drenched in milk after exposure to tear gas in Minneapolis on May 26.

Protests across America after George Floyd's death People gather and pray around a makeshift monument in Minneapolis on May 26. It was near the site where Floyd was taken into police custody the day before.

Protests across America after George Floyd's death People stand outside the Minneapolis Third Police Precinct and yell "Hands up, don't shoot" on May 26.

Protests across America after George Floyd's death A Minneapolis protester holds a sign saying "Justice for George" on May 26.

Protests across America after George Floyd's death Police try to disperse crowds in Minneapolis on May 26.

Protests across America after George Floyd's death Protesters rally around a damaged police vehicle in Minneapolis on May 26.

Protests across America after George Floyd's death Milk is poured on the face of a protester who had been exposed to tear gas in Minneapolis on May 26.

Protests across America after George Floyd's death A car in Minneapolis is hit with tear gas on May 26.

Protests across America after George Floyd's death Crowds gather in Minneapolis on May 26.

Protests across America after George Floyd's death Minneapolis protesters gather in the rain on May 26.