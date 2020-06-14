Omar defends calls to dismantle the Minneapolis Police Department, & # 39; rotten to the root & # 39;

Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Democrat from Minnesota, doubled his calls on Sunday to dismantle the Minneapolis Police Department following George Floyd's death, calling him "rotten to the root."

Omar made the comments during a Sunday appearance on CNN's "State of the Union."

"You cannot establish a new path to follow if we have a department that is having a credibility crisis, if we have a department headed by a boss that is suitable for racism, if we have a department that has not solved half of the homicides Omar said. "And so, you can't really form a department that's rotten to the root. What you can do is rebuild."

Omar's comments came amid protests across the country against police brutality following the death of George Floyd in the custody of a white Minneapolis police officer late last month. The protests, in turn, have sparked a debate over whether police departments should be rejected or reformed.

Members of the Minneapolis City Council announced last week a veto-proof push to disband the city police department. On Friday, the council passed a resolution to begin developing a new public safety model with input from the community, without going into too much detail.

"This is our opportunity, as a city, to come together and talk about what public safety is like, who enforces the most dangerous crimes that occur in our community," said Omar. "And just like San Francisco did, right now, they are moving towards a process where there is a separation of the type of crimes that request the help of, you know, officers, and the type of crimes that we should have to someone else respond to. "

When asked by host Jake Tapper to clarify his position, Omar said the "conversation" was misinterpreted.

“No one says that the community will not be kept safe. No one says that the crimes will not be investigated. No one says that we will not have an adequate response when community members are in danger, ”he said. "What we are saying is that the current infrastructure that exists since the police in our city should no longer exist and we cannot create a different process with the same infrastructure."

At least seven Minneapolis police officers have resigned and another seven were in the process of resigning, citing lack of support from department and city leaders.

Current and former officers told The Minneapolis Star Tribune that officers were upset with Mayor Jacob Frey's decision to leave the Third Precinct station during the riots. A crowd set fire to the building after the officers left.

The department has faced decades of brutality charges and other discrimination against African Americans and other minorities.

Associated Press contributed to this report..