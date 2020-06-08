Omar, Romney among lawmakers joining George Floyd protests amid signs of stronger anti-police tone

Lawmakers, including Rep. Ilhan Omar and Senator Mitt Romney, joined the crowds demanding justice for George Floyd in major cities over the weekend, as some protesters apparently increased their rhetoric with strong calls to dissolve the departments. of cop.

The past few days of American protests have been overwhelmingly peaceful. Still, amid quiet protests to protest racism and police brutality, the signs and chants of many "peaceful protesters" called for "abolishing the police" – or "f – the police."

Participation continued worldwide, even when US cities. USA They lifted the imposed curfews amid spasms of arson, robberies and company raids last week.

A large crowd of Seattle medical workers, many in lab coats and medical uniforms, marched to ib City Hall on Saturday, with signs reading: "Police violence and racism are a public health emergency" and "Nurses kneel with you, not with you. " reference to how a white officer was seen pressing his knee onto Floyd's neck for several minutes on May 25.

Romney, a Utah Republican, joined a Christian group in Washington that was marching toward the White House. The 2012 presidential candidate tweeted photos Sunday night and added: "The lives of black people matter."

Atop a parking lot in downtown Atlanta, a group of black college band alumni serenaded protesters with a mix of tuba tunes. Stopping within earshot, the business owner, Leah Aforkor Quaye, said it was the first time she had ever been outside.

"This makes people very uncomfortable, but the only way things happen is if we make people feel uncomfortable," said Quaye, who is black.

Theresa Bland, 68, a retired teacher and real estate agent protesting at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, envisioned a broader agenda.

"I am looking for affordable housing, political justice, prison reform," he said.

Many activists recognized that police abolition would not happen immediately.

The MPD150 group, which was "working toward a police-free Minneapolis," argued that such action would consist more of "strategically reallocating resources, funds, and responsibilities away from the police and toward community models of safety, support, and prevention."

"People who respond to crises in our community must be the best equipped people to deal with those crises," the group wrote on its website.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey told protesters during a rally Saturday in the city where Floyd died that he did not support "total abolition" of the police department.

The march was peaceful and featured several speakers, including Omar, D-Minn.

"The Minneapolis Police Department is rotten to the root, so when we dismantle it, we get rid of that cancer and allow something beautiful to emerge," Omar said.

The Minneapolis City Council announced a veto-proof push to completely dissolve police on Sunday.

Floyd, a 46-year-old jobless gorilla, died after a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee to his neck for nearly 10 minutes, even after he stopped responding. His death inspired international protests and brought new attention to the treatment of African Americans by the police and the criminal justice system.

In North Carolina, the Rev. Christopher Stackhouse related the circumstances of Floyd's death to the congregation.

"It took him 8 minutes and 46 seconds to die," Stackhouse said at the funeral. "But, it took 401 years to put the system in place so that nothing happened."

Protests have often turned violent.

New York City photographer Kenny Cousins ​​had one of the most viral Black Lives Matter images online, demanding that young people choose a side for America's future.

"It is time for each of us to make a decision: which side of the story do you want to be on when the dust finally settles?" Asked on Instagram.

The protests also spread to the heart.

Norfolk, Nebraska, is a quiet, conservative, and predominantly white city of approximately 24,000 people where public protests are rare, except for an annual anti-abortion rally. So when some 300 people gathered in a busy corner last weekend to express their outrage at Floyd's death on May 25, others took notice.

"It was important to do it, especially in the middle of Nebraska," said rally organizer Eduardo Mora, who lived in a neighboring city. "Are we going to wait for a police brutality incident to happen here? We shouldn't wait for a life to be taken. "

Associated Press contributed to this report.