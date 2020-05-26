Omni diet for weight loss: does it work?





The six-week Omni diet consists of three phases for people to slowly relax in the idea of ​​restricting food. It is made up of 70 percent plant food and 30 percent lean meat for a complete balanced diet. The goal of the diet is primarily to improve health by decreasing the risk of chronic disease and reducing inflammation. While the first two phases strictly limit the intake of certain foods, the final phase is more relaxed. The founder of the Omni Diet is Registered Nurse Tara Amen, who formulated the plan to improve her chronic health conditions: insulin resistance and high cholesterol, among other topics. It all started when he contracted thyroid cancer at 23 years of age, after which he did not recover by medication alone. Amen struggled with the swelling and skin breakouts she experienced while eating various food groups. This inspired her to develop the Omni diet with the correct nutrition. "Balancing 70% plant-based foods and 30% protein restores energy, reduces the risk of disease, optimizes brain and hormone function, produces dramatic weight loss, and promotes health from the inside out." Amen believes. Foods allowed in the diet include: fresh vegetables, small fruit, lean meat, and grass-fed poultry, beans, lentils, herbs, spices, and healthy oils. Foods not allowed in the diet are: dairy, sugar, grains, gluten, alcohol, sugar, soy and artificial sweeteners. The following are the three phases in a row: Phase 1: At this point, you should limit fruit intake or not eat fruit at all. Eat more vegetables and drink 50 percent of your body weight in water. Make sure you eat about 70 percent of plants and 30 percent of protein.

Phase 2: After two weeks, you can now eat desserts without added sugar, such as dark chocolate. You should also exercise by walking for 30 minutes a day and finally follow a full body workout.

Phase 3: You can now follow up to 90 percent of the diet and the rest of the 10 percent can be eaten from the list of prohibited foods. Advantages The Omni diet aims to teach people how to cook well and choose healthy foods. Amen emphasizes de-stressing with meditation by practicing gratitude and encouraging exercise. It's a holistic lifestyle approach, which doesn't encourage calorie counting either and is focused on maintaining a 70:30 ratio. The high fiber diet helps with digestion and allows your body to take an intuitive approach to eating, but that could be either way. Intuitive feeding is sometimes best practiced when all food groups can be consumed without limitations. Disadvantages All diets with an expiration date could lead to regaining weight again after the diet period is complete. Bouncing is a big concern. Gluten and daily restrictions could eliminate some important nutrients like calcium and vitamin D. The other downside is that all-organic ingredients are expensive to buy. Plant-based diets provide the body with plenty of nutrients, without cravings for meat or processed foods.




