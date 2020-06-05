On a sad anniversary, few mourn the D-Day dead in Normandy

At least the dead will always be there.

Too many have been, for 76 years since that fateful June 6 in France& # 39; s Normandy beaches, when the allied troops in 1944 changed the course of WWII and defeated fascism in Europe in one of the most remarkable feats of military history.

Forgotten, they never will be. Revered, yes. But Saturday's anniversary will be one of the loneliest memories in history, as the coronavirus The pandemic is driving away almost everyone, from government leaders to frail veterans who may not have another chance to say goodbye to their unfortunate comrades.

Rains and winds are also forecast, after weeks of warm sunny weather.

"The sadness is almost too much, because there is no one," said local guide Adeline James. "Also, they have their stories. The story is sad and now it is even more overwhelming between the weather, the (virus) situation and, and and."

Locals in this part of northwestern France have come year after year to show their gratitude for the soldiers of the United States, Britain, Canada, and other countries that freed them from Adolf Hitler's Nazi forces.

Despite the lack of international crowds, David Pottier still went out to fly American flags in the village of Mosva, Calvados, population 356, which was released by Allied troops the day after landing on five Normandy beachheads.

In a sad scene, a gardener tended to the dry grass around the small memorial for the war dead, while Pottier, the local mayor, made the French tricolor flutter beside Stars and Stripes.

"We have to admit that they came to die in a foreign country," said Pottier. "We miss the geographical indications," he said of the American soldiers.

The pandemic has wreaked havoc worldwide, infecting 6.6 million people, killing more than 391,000 and devastating economies. It represents a particular threat to the elderly, such as D-Day surviving veterans who are over ninety years of age or older.

It has also affected the younger generations who come each year to celebrate the occasion. Most have been banned from traveling to the windswept coasts of Normandy.

Some 160,000 soldiers made the dangerous crossing from England that day in appalling conditions, storming dunes that they knew were heavily defended by German troops determined to maintain their positions.

Somehow, they were successful. However, they left a trail of thousands of victims who have been in mourning for generations since.

Last year it stood out, with United States President Donald Trump joining his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron at the Colleville-sur-Mer American Cemetery, on a cliff overlooking Omaha Beach. A handful of veterans were honored with the highest praise. On all Normandy beaches, tens of thousands came from around the world to pay their respects to the dead and praise the surviving soldiers.

The pungent smell of wartime jeep exhaust fumes and the noise of old tanks filled the air as parades of semi-detached vehicles drove from town to town. The small paths between the dunes, the hedges, and the apple orchards were clogged for hours, if not days.

Heading for this year's D-Day commemoration weekend, only the salty brine coming out of the ocean on Omaha Beach hits the nostrils, the gulls' squeals pierce the ears, and a sense of desolation hangs across the rural roads of the region.

"Last year, this place was full of jeeps, trucks, people dressed as soldiers," said Eric Angely, who sat on a boardwalk dressed in a WWII uniform after bringing his restored Army jeep from I know. USA

“This year there is nothing. It's just me, my dog ​​and my jeep, "said the local French.

Three-quarters of a century and the horrific wartime killing of D-Day help put things in perspective. Someday, the COVID-19 pandemic will also pass, and people will remember both events that rocked the world.

"We have little memory around here," Pottier said with a wistful smile.