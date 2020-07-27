On and off screen, Olivia de Havilland exhibited courage and grace







Although he was a beautiful personality, often demure in the movies, de Havilland exhibited an off-screen grit that could have helped explain his longevity, dying decades after many of his co-stars, at the age of 104.

As if to point out that point, the actress sued the FX production of "Feud: Bette and Joan," a series dedicated to Bette Davis and Joan Crawford, for their portrayal of her as a supporting player, making it clear that even as a centennial She was not someone to play with.

In fact, de Havilland had gone to court to protect her rights before, suing Warner Bros., at the height of her career, after the studio suspended her for demanding bigger roles and rejecting screenplays. Regardless of the duration of the lawsuit, de Havilland won the case, and in the process struck a blow to the freedom of the actors who had been subject to the restrictions of the study system.

Born in Japan to British parents, de Havilland moved to California as a child, and director Max Reinhardt, who cast her in "A Midsummer Night & # 39; s Dream," noticed her in a school play. (Her sister, Joan Fontaine, also became a famous actress, although their relationship was notoriously stormy.)