On Father's Day, famous parents twinned with their children.

Celebrities love a good outfit from Dad and me, whether it's Father's Day or not.

In honor of the holidays, check out these famous parents who match their trendy kids.

Dwyane Wade

In March, Dwyane Wade and his wife Gabrielle Union accompanied their daughter Zaya Wade on the red carpet debut just one month after confirming that Zaya is transgender. The family presented a united front by sporting Rich Fresh coordinated custom outfits that incorporated pink, green, black, and white.

Then, in May, to enhance the father-daughter bond, Wade dyed her hair bright red to match Zaya's pink.

John Legend

People often comment on how Miles looks like his father John Legend, but Chrissy Teigen upped the ante when he posted this photo of the father and son in a crab-patterned swimsuit.

Make up for

On Mother's Day, Offset, Cardi B, and daughter Kulture combined in expensive Chrome Hearts sweatshirts.

David Beckham

David Beckham may have passed on his sense of style to eldest son Brooklyn Beckham, who often sports the same newsboy hats and fancy pants as the father of four, but it was his daughter Harper who recently gave a special gift to his father: "Friends" Themed sweatshirts with Joey Tribbiani's classic phrase "How are you?"

Russell Wilson

Christmas pajamas are a family affair at Wilson's home. Ciara, Russell Wilson, and daughter Sienna Wilson, as well as son Future Zahir Wilburn, all donned red silk ensembles in December 2019.

Travis Scott

Stormi Webster not only regularly wears dad Travis Scott's psychedelic Astroworld outfit, but he also has a personalized "Stormiworld" diamond necklace with the same carnival theme that ruled his second birthday party. She also routinely wears her hair in braids, calling it "daddy's hair."

Nick cannon

Nick Cannon's recent dedication to wearing all kinds of turbans has apparently rubbed off on the 3-year-old son Golden.

Andy Cohen

Bravo host Andy Cohen and his son Ben put on their best banana leaf stamping games for their slumber party at home.