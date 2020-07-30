Once on this island, the film adaptation reaches Disney Plus

Disney + is doubling down on Broadway. The family streaming platform has a new music project in the works, and this time it's a film adaptation of Once on this island, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Playwright Jocelyn Bioh and director Wanuri Kahiu are working with Disney to bring the 1990 Broadway show to the small screen.

Unlike Disney + Hamilton production, Once on this island It will be a live-action film, not a recorded performance. The musical tells the story of Ti Moune, a peasant who lives in the French West Indies and falls in love with a wealthy aristocrat. Once on this island Conquer themes of race, class, and romance as the island gods gamble, asking if love or death is stronger.

Although it has become popular enough to win an adaptation on a major platform like Disney +, Once on this island It was not always a great success. The musical first debuted on Off Broadway and lasted only a year, but was recognized with an Olivier Award for Best New Musical for a West End production in the mid-1990s. In 2017, the Broadway revival resulted in multiple nominations for the Tony Awards and the Best Musical Revival Award.

Bioh, the film's writer, has worked on multiple works, including School girls; Or, bad African girls play and Nollywood Dreams. Along with his work for Off Broadway productions, he has written for shows like Netflix Russian doll and from Spike Lee She has to have it. Bioh is also a writer and co-producer on HBO Max's upcoming Lupita Nyong’o series, Americanah.

Once on this island director Kahiu made history in 2018 for her film Rafiki It was banned in her native Kenya for its LGBTQ themes, but it was the first Kenyan film to be screened at Cannes. He is currently developing an adaptation of "The Thing About Jellyfish" starring Stranger things & # 39; Millie Bobby Brown.

The new Disney + project comes after the streaming platform unveiled a filmed version of Hamilton Lin-Manuel Miranda's very popular historical musical. Although Disney + does not publish audience figures, an increase in application downloads during the Hamilton premiere hinted at the success of the film. Once on this island It doesn't have an official release date yet, but at least we have Hamilton transmit in the meantime.