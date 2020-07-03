One dead, six wounded in a series of shootings in New York

One person died and six others were injured after a series of shootings in New York City on Thursday night.

The shooting started around 6:45 p.m. In Brownsville, Brooklyn, when a 20-year-old man died and a 36-year-old woman was injured in a shooting on New Lots Avenue, near Mother Gaston Boulevard, police said.

The man was shot in the head and the woman was hit in the arm and torso, police said. Both victims were taken to Brookdale Hospital, where the man died.

Another shooting broke out around 10:30 p.m. on H Avenue, near East 57th Street in Canarsie, Brooklyn, leaving a 34-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg, authorities said.

He was taken to a nearby hospital and was expected to survive.

Around 11 p.m. In East Harlem, two people were shot, a 26-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman, near East 108th Street and the FDR Drive service road, police said.

The man was hit in the leg, while the woman was shot in the torso and leg, according to police. Both victims were taken to NewYork-Presbyterian Weill Cornell Medical Center.

About five minutes later, a suspect shot a 19-year-old man in the buttocks in a dark-colored SUV at Lincoln Place near Franklin Avenue in Crown Heights, police said.

The victim was taken to the Kings County Hospital.

Just after 11:30 p.m. In Far Rockaway, a 27-year-old man was shot in the torso in front of a 26th Street beach residence, police said. He was taken to the Episcopal Hospital of San Juan.

As of early Friday, no arrests were made in any of the shootings.