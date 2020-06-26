One dead, three wounded in Bridgeport, Connecticut shooting

One person was reported dead and three others were injured in a shooting that erupted in Bridgeport, Connecticut, on Thursday night.

The Bridgeport Police Department has asked neighboring departments, including the Connecticut State Police, to assist in their response to Bridgeport Hospital, where the three surviving victims have been transported, according to the local NBC affiliate.

Police reported the shooting in Twitter near the intersection of Huntington Road and Boston Avenue just before 8 p.m.

The extent of the victims' injuries was not immediately clear. No further information is available yet.

The shooting marks the sixth separate shooting that occurred since Monday in the port city and the third firearm-related death, according to the Connecticut Post.