One Direction celebrates its tenth anniversary with a special gift

In honor of the special occasion, the boy band is launching a new anniversary website and will release a celebratory video specially made for their fans.
New interactive playlists will also be released, as well as EPs reformatted with B-sides and rare songs, remixes, live recordings and acoustic versions of tracks.
On July 23, a special website "10 Years of One Direction" will be launched, marking the group's actual anniversary.
The site will be set up as a timeline that will trace the history of the group, from the first audition on the British program "The X Factor", to the beginning of their break. It will include an archive of music videos, artwork, TV performances, behind the scenes, and under-watched content, all in one place.
Visitors will also be able to generate their own "mixtape" playlist to share on the site, which will be customized based on how they interacted with the site's content and the times they spent the most time exploring. They will then be able to connect to the selected streaming services to save the mixtape playlists to their respective accounts.
A new anniversary celebration video will also be released the same day as the site. The video will document highlights of the band's career, including their special relationship with their fans.
One Direction has been a global phenomenon.
The band has sold more than 200 million records worldwide and has had more than 21 billion streams on all platforms, according to a Legacy Recordings release.
His YouTube channel has more than 31 million subscribers and more than 10 billion visits, and the combined reach of the band's official social media pages is 85.9 million (which includes Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram).