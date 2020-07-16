One Direction celebrates its tenth anniversary with a special gift





It's not an official meeting yet, but it was announced Thursday that One Direction is celebrating the group's 10th anniversary with new content.

In honor of the special occasion, the boy band is launching a new anniversary website and will release a celebratory video specially made for their fans.

New interactive playlists will also be released, as well as EPs reformatted with B-sides and rare songs, remixes, live recordings and acoustic versions of tracks.

On July 23, a special website "10 Years of One Direction" will be launched, marking the group's actual anniversary.