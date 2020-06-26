One group posted mask exemption cards on Facebook. Justice Department Says They Are Fraudulent





The laminated cards feature an image of an eagle and read "Mask-Free Card" in bold at the top. They appear to be geared toward people trying to circumvent state and business requirements to wear face masks in public or receive service. The card also references the Department of Justice and the Americans with Disabilities Act.

But Freedom to Breathe Agency, the group that posted them on its website and distributed the cards, is not a federal or state agency. It's a Facebook group that says on its website that it is trying to prevent mask orders from "spreading nationally and globally."

Its founder, Lenka Koloma, told CNN that she was not making any recommendations to anyone and that the group's mission is "personal freedom and liberty." But he went on to say that people should only wear masks, "as long as they want to be silenced and silenced."

The DOJ's Civil Rights division and the United States Attorney's office have issued warnings about the cards, calling them fraudulent.