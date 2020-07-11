One in four teachers at increased risk of coronavirus







These teachers and instructors, approximately 24% of the total, suffer from health conditions such as diabetes, heart disease or obesity, or are older than 65 years, which makes them more vulnerable, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation report.

The proportion of teachers at high risk according to criteria identified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is the same as for workers in general, Kaiser said. Schools face the challenge of high traffic and tight spaces, which could make social distancing difficult.

But many teachers and parents remain concerned about keeping children and their instructors safe, especially as the number of cases across the country increases and more than two dozen states have halted or begun to reverse their reopening plans.

Local school leaders, public health experts, educators, and parents must be involved in the decision to open schools, and must consider factors including community outreach of Covid-19 and the ability of schools to institute protocols for safety, according to a joint statement released Friday by the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Federation of Teachers, the National Association for Education and AASA, the Association of School Superintendents. "Returning to school is important to the healthy development and well-being of children, but we must seek to reopen in a safe way for all students, teachers and staff," the groups said. "For example, schools in areas with high levels of community spread of Covid-19 should not be forced to reopen against the judgment of local experts," the statement continued. "A one size fits all approach is not appropriate for back-to-school decisions." But others are concerned with continuing distance learning, citing the cost of children's education and the ability of parents to return to their jobs. They have pointed out the fact that children are less likely to suffer from serious coronavirus diseases. When asked about the increased risks associated with opening schools, South Carolina Republican Governor Henry McMaster said Friday: "Our plan is to open schools and there is a lot of discussion about that right now." "We need them to come back in," he said of the students. "People have to go to work. Parents have to go to work. Teachers want to go to work. Everyone wants schools to start. But we have to be sure that we are doing it safely."

