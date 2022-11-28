Two wounded victims of shooting one considered seriously injured and died . reports by the Police and media outlets said as authorities gunshots blocks from the white house on Sunday morning, one man was critically injured and died according to the Washington Metropolitan Police , the over critical has taken to be nearby hospital the suspect hasn’t been taken into custody. This is not been considered active shooters situation.



This shooting incident is one critical its just nearby White House . the shooting would be at least the fourth for the nation’s Capital this weekend.

Metropolitan Police Department Contact Details are here :

Headquarters

441 4th Street, NW, 7th Floor,

Washington DC 20001

Phone: (202) 727-9099

Email: [email protected]