One man was fatally shot and another was wounded in the New York apartment on Friday night.

Two men were shot, including one fatally to the head, in an eastern New York apartment on Friday night, police said.

The shots erupted just before 8:30 p.m. Friday at a residence on Livonia Avenue, near the corner of Pennsylvania Avenue, leaving a 28-year-old man dead and a 40-year-old man hospitalized with two gunshot wounds to the stomach, police said.

The 28-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, while the 40-year-old man was rushed to Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center and is in stable condition, according to police.

The reason was not immediately clear, and how the victims related was still unknown.

No arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing.