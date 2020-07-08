One million international students risk being frozen from American universities by ICE. Some may never come back

Now things are even more difficult. Stanford currently plans to stagger which students are on campus each semester to maintain social distancing. Freshmen will be on campus in the fall and summer terms, meaning Fang will study remotely in one semester and will have to leave the US during that period.

Even that will be a challenge. There are few flights between the US and China, where international arrivals must be quarantined for two weeks.

Now, Fang is weighing whether he wants to pay around $ 60,000 a year to study remotely from China. If you do, you won't have all the unplanned interactions and conversations that usually come with a school experience.

Living with uncertainty

For now, 29-year-old Chinese citizen Chen Na is unaffected by Monday's changes.

At New York University (NYU), where Chen is halfway through a two-year master's degree, his courses will be a combination of online and offline when the fall semester begins.

But there is a chance that NYU may return to classes only online, as it did in March.

"I can't stop thinking about it," he said. "I just feel helpless and vulnerable. I will do my best to stay here legally."

If courses are taught online only, transferring to another university will not be an option; Few other schools offer the Interactive Telecommunications Program that Chen is studying.

Instead, he would have to try to return to China, which would be costly.

When Chen first heard about the rule change, he felt callous as there have been a number of other policies that make things difficult for international students.

In May, for example, the New York Times and Reuters reported that the US planned to cancel the visas of thousands of Chinese graduate students and researchers with ties to universities affiliated with the People's Liberation Army. In April, Republican Senator Tom Cotton suggested that Chinese students at American universities should not be allowed to study science and technology. The Trump administration has also made a litany of changes to the U.S. immigration system, citing the coronavirus pandemic, which has resulted in preventing swaths of immigrants from reaching the country.

"We don't have much power here, and then sometimes we become the sacrifice of all these political games," Chen said. "I am really aware of my status as a foreigner here, I know I am a foreigner. I don't necessarily see increasing hostility from other people, but I feel that, in terms of policy, it is crushing us."

The difficulty of getting home.

It may be more difficult for some students to get home than others.

Theresa Cardinal Brown, director of immigration and cross-border policy at the Bipartisan Policy Center, says some students may not be able to get home.

"The main problem is that some of these countries have travel restrictions and cannot go home, so what do they do then?" she added. "It is an enigma for many students."

India, the second largest source of international students in the United States, has closed its borders to commercial flights, although it is still running repatriation flights.

Maitri Parsana, who has just finished her third year of biological sciences at the University of Buffalo in New York State, does not know how she would return to India if she were forced to leave.

Her university has said it will offer hybrid courses, but the 22-year-old from Gujarat state still doesn't know if her specific classes will be online or offline.

Parsana says there are no flights to India, but she hopes her government will arrange flights for stranded students to return home.

"I'm definitely scared, I really don't know what to do. I was already stressed out by my school and now I have to stress out about one more thing," she said, adding that the United States seems to focus more on international students. they have to tackle real problems like the pandemic.

"We feel like they are pulling us away from this country for no reason."

Commercial impacts

Not only students can be affected by Monday's decision. It could also affect the economy of the United States.

In 2018, only students from China, India, and South Korea contributed more than $ 25 billion to the economy, according to the nonprofit Institute of International Education.

If students are forced to leave the country, they may not be willing to continue paying tuition fees to study remotely from a different time zone.

Nicholas Henderson, co-founder and director of Essai Education, a Delhi-based advisory and test preparation institute for Indian students wishing to study in the US, said that regulations may cause universities to change their policies to hybrid models. For example, to help people stay.

"I think what Covid has shown is that universities are willing to work with students," he said.

But still, there is a risk that US policies may discourage future students from choosing to study in the US.

When Parsana first came to the U.S., she planned to settle there. Now, he says he doesn't want to live in the U.S., and he would encourage students looking to study abroad to consider another country, like Australia or Canada.

"I don't know what (the US government) is trying to do because their economy will turn to ashes if they do this," Parsana said. "If they keep making these kinds of rules, not many people are going to come here for their education."

Professional impacts

If international students are sent home early, not only will their education be affected. Students could end up missing job opportunities, often one of the reasons they might have chosen to study in the United States in the first place.

In the United States, international students qualify for a scheme that allows them to work at home after graduation.

A 24-year-old South Korean university student says he is "disappointed" that due to Monday's policy change, he may miss out on that plan. CNN agreed not to use his real name due to his privacy concerns.

He only has one semester left of his degree, and when he signed up for his courses, they were all offline. Now, they have switched to online courses, and it looks like you will have to go home or transfer to another university for your final semester.

"I have no idea what's going on," he said. "I just renewed my home contract."

If you go home, you will not qualify for the temporary employment plan, and if you want to work in the US, you will likely need to find a company to sponsor your visa.

"I am very frustrated," he said. "I just want to have some opportunities to at least compete."

Chen faces a similar situation. Before the pandemic, she planned to stay in the United States and find a job after graduating in 2021. But now, Chen is evaluating whether the United States is the best place to be, after all.

"I wonder if this is really worth going through … instead of finding a country that values ​​me more," he said.