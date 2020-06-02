One of America's Most Outstanding Conservative Columnists Wants Republicans to Lose in 2020

While Will has harsh words for Trump: "This low-rent Lear furious in his health from Twitter has shown that the phrase evil jester is not an oxymoron" – Save your true sentence for members of Congress who have empowered the President.

That's an absolutely awesome paragraph from anyone. That it is from one of the longtime leading minds of the conservative movement is even more devastating.

Yes, Will has made clear his dislike for Trump and the ways the party has capitulated to him. (Will left the Republican Party officially in the summer of 2016 , after it became clear that Trump would be the nominee.)

But calling for not only Trump's defeat but also the loss of the Republican Senate majority is a surprising move on Will's part. As a Long-time advocating for conservative judiciary reform Will knows better than most what a Democratic president and a Democratic-controlled senate would mean.

In short, it would mean that federal court seats will be filled by much more liberal judges than Will, and with much broader definitions of how the Constitution should be interpreted. And with lifetime appointments for their jobs.

(If you doubt how important it is to control the Senate, and therefore the judicial nomination process), look back on the past three years, where Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell have reviewed effectively the bank in your image.)

What Will advocates is nothing less than an electoral destruction of the party he called home for decades.

"Gotham's time has come. Like Constantinople or Rome before, the city has become a breeding ground for suffering and injustice. It is beyond saving and must be allowed to die. This is the most important to the Shadow League. It's one we've acted on for centuries. Gotham … must be destroyed. "

Will's opinion is, indeed, that the Trump version of the Republican Party is so corrupted, so broken, so irreparable that the only solution is to wipe it out and start from scratch.

As he writes:

"The measures necessary to reestablish national balance are many and will go far beyond his removal. One of those measures must be the removal of those in Congress who, unlike the flattering mediocrities that harassed him in the White House, they won't magically disappear. " "As Eric Trump said the coronavirus would. Voters should send their facilitators out of Congress, especially senators who still play around their ankles with a canine hunger to pet."

As if to prove Will's point, Senate Republicans ran to defend Trump's "law and order" speech Monday night and his decision to clean up protesters in front of the White House in order to cross H Street and hold a Bible in front of the Church of San Juan.

"You can characterize it the way you want, but obviously the President is free to go wherever he wants and hold a Bible if he wants to," Texas Senator John Cornyn, the second Republican in the chamber, told CNN's Manu. Raju on Tuesday morning.

Rule out Will as a disgruntled veteran if you want. But remember, too, he's a conservative long before Donald Trump's age.