One of Johnny Depp's most underrated movies continues to dominate Netflix

Johnny Depp‘'S career has been full of wonderful movies like What is Gilbert Grape eating?, Eduardo scissor hands and the pirates of the Caribbean Serie. Unfortunately, however, it has also been filled with a handful of smelly like Astronaut's wife, The ninth door and Mortdecai. However, it is somewhere in between these two very different levels of quality where you can find some of Depp's most impressive work, even if the material itself is not the best of his films.

One of the appearances of the famous actor that hangs in the field of underrated movies is that of 2009 Public Enemies, directed by Michael Mann and starring other great actors like Christian Bale, Marion Cotillard and Jason Clarke. For those unfamiliar with the photo, it is an American biographical crime drama that adapts the story from Bryan Burrough's nonfiction novel, Public enemies: America's biggest crime wave and the birth of the FBI. Set during the oppressively gloomy era of the Great Depression, the story follows the famous bank robber known as John Dillinger (Depp), as he is tracked down by FBI agent Melvin Purvis (Bale).

While Public Enemies It sits at a mediocre 68% on Rotten Tomatoes, which has not stopped the movie from taking its place on Netflix's Top 10 Movies list for the past two weeks. It is not the best drama that has appeared on the screen in recent decades, but Johnny Depp and the supporting cast has been widely praised for its charismatic and credible performances. And given that he's still at # 5 on the top 10 list mentioned above, it's clear he's finding a second life on the streaming platform.

