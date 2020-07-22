One of the & # 39; Rosie the Riveters & # 39; Originals are making masks to help defeat the coronavirus.





Mae Krier, 94, worked in a Boeing factory during World War II, where she helped make combat aircraft. Now, she is helping to fight a different battle: the coronavirus.

"I always made them to travel to Rosie," she told CNN's Chris Cuomo. "We go to Washington and places and every time we do, they love scarves. And I was making a lot of them when the virus started, and I just switched from scarves to facial masks."

Rosie the Riveter is depicted with a red polka dot scarf around her head, but now Krier is sewing facial masks from the same fabric.

"People are starting to send me supplies and elastics and everything I need from across the country," he said, wearing one of the scarves around his neck. "It is absolutely incredible. I am amazed."

He told CNN that on Facebook he mentioned that he ran out of elastic and that he couldn't go to a store, and soon a package of yarn and everything he needed arrived. Krier started making the masks a few months ago for his family and friends. Then someone posted about their masks on Facebook and received requests from people across the United States. Krier has now made over 300 skins, and requests have not slowed down. She told CNN that she has more than 1,000 requests. "So now I have to communicate. Many friends have offered to help me. We will get there. We can do it," he said. Krier uses a sewing machine to make the masks, and they are completely free, although donations for postage are appreciated. Part of what keeps Krier going is his campaign for Senate Bill 892, which would award Rosie the Riveter a single Congressional Gold Medal, an effort to recognize contributions made by workers and volunteers during the Second War. World. The medal will be displayed at the National Museum of American History. Currently, the bill does not have enough support to pass, but Krier hopes to change that. In the wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has encouraged Americans to wear face masks to slow the spread of the virus. Many cities and states have also initiated face mask requirements. Still, some lawmakers have refused to wear masks, causing a partisan split over whether mask requirements infringe rights. Krier said he went through the Great Depression, the Dust Bowl, and World War II, and back then Americans got together and did what they had to do. "I don't understand why people can't join now," he said. Working at the Boeing factory was difficult, he said, before pointing out that they did it for years. "Wearing a mask seems simple to me after going through all that," he said.

CNN's Steve Almasy contributed to this report.