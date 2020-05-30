One of the best comic book movies Netflix has mastered

While we've seen some unusual titles, and plenty of Adam Sandler's movies, dominate Netflix's rankings over the past few weeks, one of the best comic book movies of all time is performing well on the service this weekend. 2018 Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse It is currently the 10th most popular movie on Netflix, something that doesn't surprise us too much given the quality of the movie. What, then, does Spider verse so special?

First of all, Spider-Verse & # 39; s The CGI version of the Spider-Man mythology features some of the most stylishly made animations for a great studio movie, this or any other time. Add an engaging lead character in Miles Morales, voiced by Shameik Moore, and the multiple weblingers that cross from different dimensions, and you have an engaging superhero storyline that also manages to be fun and respectful of the complex mythology behind the character.

The success of Spider verse There's been talk of a live adaptation of the concept for a long time, and Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire are rumored to be the target of a return to the role of Peter Parker. However, the not-always-stable relationship between Sony and Disney hasn't helped kick-start a new live-action Spider-Man movie, though progress has been talked more firmly about progress in a 2018 sequel this month. Spider verse.

Click to enlarge

Speaking as part of a movie screening party, the directing and production team behind Spider verseThey confirmed that they are still working on the project, with 2022 still planned for a release date. Due to COVID-19, the original plan to release the sequel in April 2022 now appears to be on file, however, with Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 it is more likely to come out in October of that year. Plot details are very sparse, but should include even more characters from the broader Spider-Man universe.

Meanwhile, it's worth catching up Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse on Netflix, with the movie animation and voice introductions only, making it worth a visit again.