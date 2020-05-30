One of the main writers of WWE SmackDown has been released | Newsdio

Chris DeJoseph has been released by WWE. He was one of the main writers on SmackDown and had returned to the company in December. It is unknown why they let him go.

Prior to this career, DeJoseph worked on the WWE Creative Team from 2004 to 2010. He also occasionally appeared as the comedy character Big Dick Johnson.

DeJoseph also worked for Lucha Underground and Major League Wrestling.

The news that DeJoseph was fired was first reported today by Dave Meltzer from the Wrestling Observer website. The news of DeJoseph's release comes just as WWE has started a new creative direction with Jeff Hardy to play out his story with substance abuse issues. It is unclear if DeJoseph participated in that story.

