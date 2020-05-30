One of the most popular PS4 titles of the year just received a 40% discount

If you've been paying attention to sales on the PlayStation Store lately, you probably know that Sony has been killing it when it comes to deals and discounts. Earlier in the month, there were a handful of games for sale for $ 1 or less, and last week, some of the best titles from the past few years were heavily discounted, including Nioh 2, which launched a few months ago with great critical success. With PlayStation 5 just around the corner, we wouldn't be surprised to see more and more games getting a discount, and lo and behold, one of the most popular titles of the year has received a temporary price cut for a week.

As reported by ComicBook.com, Sony and Bandai Namco are offering Dragon Ball Z: Kakarrot for $ 35.99, a 40 percent discount. This is the cheapest the game has been available for, and if you want to get the Ultimate or Deluxe Editions, they've received the same reduction, priced at $ 50.99 and $ 56.99, respectively.

While the standard copy only includes the base game, the deluxe edition includes a Season Pass and a kitchen item that grants your character permanent HP and Ki-ATK stat boosts. If you shell out the latest edition, you'll get everything mentioned above, as well as a music build pack and the Pilar Tao Pai Pai.

It may be a surprise that Dragon Ball Z: Kakarrot it's one of the best-selling games of the year (so far), but as our own Todd Rigney explained in his review, the “colorful presentation and exaggerated battles should appeal to hardcore fans and baby-faced newcomers alike. "If you are interested in acquiring this, you had better act fast, as the deal will expire on June 4.