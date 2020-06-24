One person died and 465 people became ill after interacting with poultry.







The CDC says 368 people have reported getting sick since May 20, bringing this year's total to 465 reported poultry-related salmonella cases in 42 states. That's about double what was reported at the same time last year, the CDC said.

The CDC says 86 people have been hospitalized. A person in Oklahoma has died from the infection. About a third of those who got sick are children under the age of 5.

Backyard flocks have become an increasingly popular pastime. People often say they want to raise birds because they have an interest in where their food comes from, but it's also about more than just fresh eggs. People say they like the company birds provide, like a cat or dog would.

Media reports at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic showed that hatcheries across the country experienced an increase in bird orders.