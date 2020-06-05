One Piece Becomes The Avengers in Epic Fan Art

Characters from the popular manga and anime One Piece become the new Marvel Avengers team in this amazing crossover fan art.

Marvel avengers They are the most powerful heroes on Earth, protecting Earth from all kinds of threats, both big and small. The characters in One piece Sail the sea in hopes of finding fantastic treasures and incredible destinations in a world filled with unique characters, pirates, bounty hunters, and more. But what happens when the two worlds collide? An artist imagined the stars of One piece like the Avengers themselves.

One piece is one of the most popular manga and anime series of all time. Since his debut on the pages of Shonen Jump Weekly In 1997, the best-selling manga series of all time and has been adapted into an anime, movie and video game series. Netflix is ​​doing a live action version of One piece in collaboration with the creator of the series Eiichiro Oda. While few details have been revealed so far, the show will consist of 10 episodes and will be produced by the streaming giant. With One piece Incredible popularity, it's no surprise that the characters have come across another extremely popular franchise, Marvel & # 39; s Avengers.

The Avengers/One piece The crossover is courtesy of Singapore-based artist Andy Choo. The Andimoo Studios illustrator made a handful of character mockups that merge the world of Marvel and the one created by Oda. In the first piece, Monkey D. Luffy, Rorona Zoro, Mami, Ussop, Sanji, and others. One piece star fill for an Avengers style poster. Each of them assumes a different role in the superteam.

Here's a closer group photo of the team.

In concept art, Choo gave a more detailed look at some of the One piece Heroes As you take a closer look at Luffy, he combines his origin with that of Captain America as he blatantly crosses over some of the character's actual origins in favor of his Avengers counterpart.

Rorona Zoro's origin changes because she wields three Mjolnir at once instead of three swords, one of which she raises with her teeth. He is said to have mastered the art of "San-Thor-Ryu".

Undead musician Brook takes on the role of Agent Coulson.

Sniper Usopp has appropriately taken on the role of Hawkeye.

Nami becomes Black Widow when her origin twists with that of Natasha Romanoff.

the One piece/Marvel avengers Crossovers not only look great, they are incredibly well thought out. Source mash-ups make a surprising sense considering that this is not official in any way. We recommend viewing the rest of Choo's cross pieces and other illustrations at Andimoo Studios. You can follow him on Instagram here.

Source: Andimoo Studies

