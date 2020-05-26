OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T start receiving OxygenOS 10 update with Android 10: user reports

According to user reports, OnePlus is now said to be rolling out Android 10 software on OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T phones. This is a welcome move by OnePlus to update their old "Iconic Assassins" to the latest version on Android. Both the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T were released in 2017 and were slated to get Android 10 in the second quarter of 2020. It has been nearly three years since the launch of the OnePlus 5 that was introduced with Android 7.1 Nougat. It will be the third major Android smartphone update since its launch. The OnePlus 5T was released later but it shared the same internal components as the OnePlus 5.

OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T users reported receiving the stable version of Android 10 on their devices. While the firmware version number is not known at this time, the stable update is 1.8GB in size for the OnePlus 5T. We also expect a similar update size for OnePlus 5.

Photo Credit: G_Ranjan_lenka_jAWE / OnePlus Forums

This stable software update comes about a month after OnePlus released the first open beta for both smartphones. The new update brings Android 10 along with the new user interface design. It also brings enhanced location permissions for privacy, game space, and full-screen gestures on the device. It also mentions that electronic image stabilization is currently under optimization and will be implemented in later stable versions.

It appears that OnePlus is rolling out the software update in a phased manner and will switch to a full deployment if no errors are reported. If you have OnePlus 5 or OnePlus 5T, you can access the Settings app and look for a software update. It is possible that OnePlus is launching stable Android 10 to beta version users first, and then it will pass to stable version users.