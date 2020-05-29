OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6 start receiving OxygenOS 10.3.4 with the & # 39; Work-Life Balance & # 39; feature, security patch from May 2020

OnePlus 6T and OnePlus 6 phones receive a new OxygenOS update bringing the May 2020 security patch. The system update for both phones adds improved system stability and general bug fixes. Meanwhile, Indian users of the OnePlus 6 and 6T smartphones are also receiving a new notification feature to help them achieve the "work-life balance". The company has stated that it's a staged update (OTA) and a broader implementation will arrive in a few days after making sure there are no critical bugs.

The official changelog shared by OnePlus reveals that OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.3.4 through an OTA update. The software update fixes the problem with SIM 2 of phones that supposedly caused problems while users were roaming. Also, Indian users of Oneplus 6 and OnePlus 6T smartphones are receiving "Epic Games" in Game Space. Indian users are also receiving a new notification setting that allows them to "prioritize notifications and allocate time wisely" to achieve work-life balance amid the coronavirus pandemic. Finally, the system update updates the launcher version to 4.1.6.

The company cautioned that users using VPNs cannot download this build as the update is region-based and randomly delivered to a limited number of devices. A broader rollout of the latest OxygenOS update on OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T is expected within a few days after making sure there are no critical bugs. Limited users started receiving the OTA update from May 27 onwards. Meanwhile, users can check for the update by going to Configurations > System > System updates.

OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T smartphones started receiving VoWiFi support for Reliance Jio with OxygenOS 10.3.3 in April. The system update also fixed the random black screen issue that appeared while playing and updated CloudService to version 2.0.

