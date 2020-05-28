OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7T Series Getting Dolby Atmos Support for Bullets Wireless Z with OxygenOS Update: Report

The OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T smartphone series are receiving an OxygenOS update that includes Dolby Atmos support for the new OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z headphones, along with other improvements, according to reports. The OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T series are reportedly getting OxygenOS 10.3.3 in India, which also brings the April 2020 security patch. Both series of phones come with Dolby Atmos support and with the new update, the new headphones. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z can now be integrated with this Dolby Atmos function for better sound quality.

According to the XDA Developers report, the OxygenOS 10.3.3 update on the OnePlus 7 series in India brings the security patch of April 2020. Add Dolby Atmos support for the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z headphones for better sound quality.

The volume setting has been optimized and the battery life has reportedly improved. There are also some general fixes and stability improvements. The update also adds lens smudge detection. Finally, Epic Games has been added to the Game Space app in the OnePlus 7 series and this feature is exclusive to the Indian variant of the phones.

This Epic Games integration allows you to easily download Fortnite and Battle Breakers without having to go to the Play Store.

The OnePlus 7T series also gets the same enhancements as the OnePlus 7 series, along with another feature in the camera department. OnePlus 7T series users can now record 960fps slow-motion video at 720p resolution. Until now, phones have supported slow motion video from 480fps to 720p. This feature is exclusive to the OnePlus 7T series.

The update is reportedly 306 MB in size. Gadgets 360 has contacted OnePlus to confirm the details of the update's release.