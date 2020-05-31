OnePlus 8 allows players to run FORTNITE at 90 FPS – Newsdio

OnePlus is really trying to make a name for itself as the best smartphone for gamers. They recently teamed up with Epic Games for a game-changing announcement. The OnePlus 8 series of phones will offer Fortnite Players have the opportunity to play 90 frames per second (FPS). Most current smartphones can play up to 60 FPS, but getting an additional 30 FPS will be huge. There's a reason that pros always want the highest FPS they can get, and it's not just vanity. The smoother frame rate can give gamers an edge. Pete lau from OnePlus said:

OnePlus and Epic Games have created one of the best Fortnite experiences on a smartphone. OnePlus 8 Series offers a smooth, high-frame-rate Fortnite gaming experience that even current-generation console gaming systems can't match. OnePlus creates the best mobile gaming devices through our industry-leading display, fast performance, and overall user experience designed with advanced users in mind.

Unfortunately, I don't have OnePlus 8, so I'm guessing I'm stuck in the popular Battle Royale game at 60 FPS for now when I'm playing on mobile devices.