OnePlus 8 Limited Special Sale at 12 p.m. today: price in India, introductory offers, more

OnePlus 8 is set for a special sale today at 12 p.m. (noon) IST. OnePlus was supposed to open sales of OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 in India starting today, but due to production difficulties possibly caused by the coronavirus, the full sale has been postponed. Instead, OnePlus 8 will have a limited sale that will take place on Amazon India and OnePlus.in and OnePlus 8 Pro will follow later. A number of offers on e-commerce sites are also listed, including an Rs. 2,000 discount for SBI clients in EMI transactions.

OnePlus 8 price in India, sales time, launch offers

The OnePlus 8 is priced at Rs in India. 41,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant. The 8GB + 128GB model is listed for Rs. 44,999, while the 12GB + 256GB option comes for Rs. 49,999. The 12GB + 256GB variant comes in Glacial Greem, Onyx Black, and Interstellar Glow options, the 8GB + 128GB variant is available in Glacial Green and Onyx Black, and the 6GB + 128GB version is only available in Glacial Green.

OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 sale in India postponed

Limited special sale will begin at 12 p.m. IST on Amazon India and OnePlus.in. Introductory offers include Rs. 2,000 discount for SBI EMI customers, additional Rs. 1,000 Amazon Pay refunds for pre-booked users, free EMI option up to 12 months from most major banks, and Jio benefits worth Rs. 6,000.

Buyers will also receive six free bonus audiobooks with Audible membership. OnePlus notes that pre-booked customers can purchase OnePlus 8 Series at Amazon India and OnePlus stores when stocks are available.

There is no clarity on when the OnePlus 8 Pro will go on sale in India. OnePlus has said that production of the two phones has once again begun at the manufacturing plant, so the company should announce a new sale date soon.

OnePlus 8 specifications, features

The Dual-SIM (Nano) OnePlus 8 runs Android 10 with OxygenOS on top. It features a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED Full HD + (1080×2400 pixels) display that has a refresh rate of up to 90Hz and includes the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with 8GB and 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The OnePlus 8 comes in 128GB and 256GB of UFS 3.0 dual-lane storage options that are not expandable via a microSD card.

The OnePlus 8 comes with the triple rear camera setup comprising a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor with an f / 1.75 lens, 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f / 2.4 macro lens, and a 16-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f /2.2 lens. The phone supports 4K video recording at 30 / 60fps. On the selfie side, there's the 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor in the front along with an f / 2.45 lens.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS / A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The phone also has a fingerprint sensor on the screen. OnePlus has offered a 4,300 mAh battery in the OnePlus 8 that supports Warp Charge 30T (5V / 6A).

