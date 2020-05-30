OnePlus 8 Pro "Inadvertently" disables the color filter camera worldwide; McLaren Association revoked

OnePlus 8 Pro users in world markets have received a new OxygenOS update that has "inadvertently" disabled the color filter camera which was recently discovered to have "transparency" capabilities for some materials. The new software version, appearing as OxygenOS 10.5.9, comes days after the company disabled the color filter camera through an update specifically intended for OnePlus 8 Pro users in China. In other news, British automaker McLaren has confirmed that it is longer in association with OnePlus. Both companies had collaborated to launch special edition smartphones in the past.

The latest OxygenOS update that has been released to markets like the US. USA And Europe has disabled the color filter camera. The changelog, as shared by XDA developers, shows that the update temporarily removes the Photochrome filter. It also mentions that the function would return around June.

Earlier this month, OnePlus provided a HydrogenOS update for OnePlus 8 Pro users in China to disable the camera's fourth sensor as a result of criticism over its transparent capabilities. The company at the time mentioned through an official forum post that the update is only intended for Chinese users, and there are no plans to bring a similar change for its global users through an OxygenOS update.

However, OnePlus has now offered the same change to its global users through the OxygenOS 10.5.9 update.

Planned rehabilitation too

In response to global users who asked about disabling the Color Filter camera through the latest update, OnePlus said on its forums that the latest update "accidentally went out to a limited number of devices" and the filter will revert to enable in the next update. This means that until the next update, users will not be able to use the fourth camera on the OnePlus 8 Pro which was intended to enhance photos by adding lighting effects and filters.

So things are clear. If you don't want to miss out on what OnePlus has provided via the color filter camera, then you shouldn't install OxygenOS 10.5.9 on your OnePlus 8 Pro. But you're concerned about how the additional camera can be used to provide you with slightly improved visibility To see through some objects, especially those without infrared protection, you can go ahead and download the latest update.

It is important to note that OnePlus 8 Pro has not yet been put up for sale in India. The phone was planned to go on sale starting May 29, but the company had to postpone its previous hours, perhaps due to the sudden suspension of the Oppo manufacturing plant in Greater Noida, after six workers gave positive in COVID-19.

No more McLaren devices?

In addition to providing the unintended upgrade of OnePlus 8 Pro devices to global markets, OnePlus is making headlines for ending its partnership with McLaren. Some reports highlighted the development after noticing the OnePlus name disappear from the McLaren & # 39; s Partners page last week. However, the automaker has now confirmed development.

In a statement to the Android Authority, McLaren said the partnership with OnePlus has reached its "scheduled conclusion," suggesting the end of the McLaren edition OnePlus phones. "Since the start of this partnership in 2018, OnePlus has been a valuable and supportive partner and we wish them well and hope to see them in the future," the company said, as quoted by the Android-focused blog.

The OnePlus Concept One was the latest device out of the OnePlus-McLaren partnership. For consumers, the OnePlus 7T Pro was the last model to receive a dedicated option from the McLaren Edition.

