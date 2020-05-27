OnePlus plans to launch affordable smartphones in India soon, CEO Pete Lau reveals

OnePlus is planning to return to the affordable market segment by launching new low-budget smartphones, CEO Pete Lau revealed in an interview. The company plans to make an announcement of its new strategy in India soon, followed by bringing its "lower priced" devices to markets such as Europe and North America later this year. The new move by the Shenzhen-based company could make things more difficult for Xiaomi which has had great success selling low-margin mobile devices.

"We can think of it as a more affordable product offering," Lau said in the interview with Fast Company, "but all products that still meet the OnePlus standard … and through this allow more people to have access to OnePlus products. " "

OnePlus began its journey in the smartphone market by introducing the OnePlus One in April 2014. The first model was projected as a "flagship killer" by the company, thanks to its affordability. It was released in India at Rs. 21,999, which was significantly cheaper than the Samsung Galaxy S5, Samsung's flagship of the time, which debuted at Rs. 51,500 and the iPhone 6 which came as the latest iPhone model in 2014 with a starting price of Rs. 53,500.

However, in recent times, OnePlus has shifted its position from being an affordable smartphone producer to a premium market leader. The company led the premium smartphone market in India last year by beating Apple and Samsung with a 33 percent share, according to a report by analyst firm Counterpoint Research. The latest OnePlus models, which are OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro, are priced between Rs. 41,999 and Rs. 59,999.

Lau did not indicate that OnePlus would stop making high-end smartphone models. However, it is clear from what he said that the company does not want to remain alone in the premium segment, and has plans to further grow with its affordable future models.

OnePlus declined to provide clarity on its new strategy for bringing affordable smartphones when Gadgets 360 reached out via email. However, Lau via tweet He suggested that the company has "big plans" to move forward.

Affordable phones to feed an ecosystem?

In addition to smartphones, OnePlus has started offering smart TVs since last September. OnePlus India CEO Vikas Agarwal told Gadgets 360 last year that the company also wants to launch smart home devices in addition to its smart TVs to expand its footprints in the country's Internet of Things (IoT) market. Therefore, bringing lower priced smartphone models would help grow in the world of connected devices as smartphones can be used as a catalyst to run an IoT ecosystem.

Companies like Realme and Xiaomi are already leveraging their strong presence in the affordable smartphone market segment to build their ecosystem of connected devices. Similarly, Apple and Samsung are the two great examples that have successfully locked many of their consumers in an interconnected system of devices.

Lau suggested in the interview that OnePlus is eager to go beyond smartphones and build their own ecosystem. However, details on how the company would grow further have not yet been revealed.

