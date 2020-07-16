Online affairs increased during coronavirus blockade according to new study

Everything else we do has changed online, why not infidelity?

Since the start of chat rooms, the Internet has long served as fertile ground for cheats. Last year, a YouGov survey found that around 17 percent of users of all dating apps were there to cheat on their current partners.

Now, it's only getting worse. Still, couples who haven't yet quit may be sabotaging their relationships, according to University of Tennessee-Knoxville psychologists Kristina Coop Gordon and Erica A. Mitchell, whose co-author editorial, "Infidelity in the Time of COVID – 19" It was published in Family Process magazine earlier this month.

Approximately 25 percent of all marriages experience infidelity, according to their document, but now more than ever, couples engage in extramarital affairs through dating apps, where they can search for connections safely and subtly, they found.

"People who are dissatisfied with their current relationship are more likely to explore alternative options, and increased stress from the pandemic may be contributing to more negative perceptions for individuals in their partner and their relationship," they wrote.

The findings are backed by the infidelity website AshleyMadison.com, which reported an increase in new accounts created at an average rate of 17,000 per day since COVID-19 descended on the US. That compares to a daily rate. of 15,500 new users during the same period last year.

The trend in pandemic philandering has even produced some hyperspecific custom cam girl pornography requests, like Allie Eve Knox.

"Personalized porn is really on the rise," he recently told The Post. "People have been through PornHub for two months. They are running out of content and now they want people to talk to them, ask them how their day was and talk to them specifically. My wallet says that too.

The authors also cited data from the Kinsey Institute, which found that about 13 percent of people currently in a relationship have contacted a former lover during the pandemic.

"Research has consistently found that increases in stress are associated with decreases in both sexual satisfaction and relationship," they wrote.

Where, at best, some couples can figure things out, Gordon and Mitchell also cautioned that breakups and divorce may be more likely as a result of the extraordinary psychological cost of the pandemic.

The fact that couples cannot escape each other does not help spread the situation either, and marriage counselors can be difficult to access due to financial setbacks or social distancing measures.

"The pandemic has limited couples' access to resources and social support, which may make it difficult for them to cope with this major stressor," they said. "Also, research-supported and recommended practices for couples during recovery from an adventure may be more difficult to achieve during this time of social isolation."

This content originally appeared in the New York Post.