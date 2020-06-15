Online, class thugs fade into the background

They made plans in front of her, without inviting her. They asked him: "Why do you read so much? Why do you dress like this?"

"Normally I let people walk over me and say whatever they want, and even if they hurt me, I wouldn't confront them," said Fusco, 14. He liked his real school work, but navigating the friendship scene was painful and overwhelming, and teachers who tried to intervene proved ineffective. Finally, in January, she had had enough.

Even before the pandemic closed most physical schools, Fusco, with the help of his parents, enrolled in an online school called the Western Christian Academy. There, she can learn at her own pace, without intimidating children to distract or annoy her.

The rapid transition to online school, for those who did not make that decision for themselves, has had many drawbacks, from growing inequality to the "Covid slip," in which children lose some of this year's learning and they are less prepared to move forward.

But after millions of schoolchildren have suddenly transferred to cyber school, some are discovering a surprising advantage: Complicated social dynamics can simplify, sometimes evaporate, as they learn online.

A decrease in digital drama.

Online school may have less of what psychologists call "digital drama," when exclusive and unkind behaviors, such as those experienced by Fusco, are transferred to the cyber world.

This can include things like posting Instagram photos of parties, making those who were not invited feel left out. It is not cyber bullying, in which a child is the target for an extended period of time, but is behavior that makes a child feel left out, bruised, sad, and confused.

Such behavior may be in decline simply because children are not in the same spaces, creating drama in person that they carry in the virtual world.

"Digital drama is often an extension of what happens at school," said Diana Graber, author of "Raising Humans in a Digital World" and founder of Cyber ​​Civics, which teaches digital literacy to children in 44 states and 7 countries. "Because they are not experiencing that during the school day, it is not drifting into their online lives."

"During this pandemic, I have heard countless examples of good behavior, children who show greater empathy for others," said Stacey Kite, professor at Johnson & Wales University School of Arts and Sciences and an expert on bullying.

"Furthermore, children who did not want to go to school because they were bullied are now thriving with online learning. They are also finding ways to connect with their peers through this mode, which can be transferred to real friends."

One reason: absence makes love grow. "Children yearn for their peers and miss people they weren't even that close to before," Graber said.

Graber has observed and heard that children are less exclusive than they were before Covid-19, now that they have to interact with their peers online or in small groups, with the supervision of a teacher. "Furthermore, children who are normally shy in person often find it easier to communicate virtually with their peers," he said.

In my oldest daughter's class, her teacher told me that the most disturbing children have calmed down, are doing their jobs, and are not fighting with other students.

Children can be much more intentional about who they interact with in this completely online world.

The only friends Angelina interacts with are the ones she chooses, digitally, for now. They are not subject to the whims and cruelties of the cliques, to the sometimes vicious worlds of canteens and playgrounds where those cruelties unfold behind the backs of adults.

Cruelty still finds its way into

This does not mean that cyberbullying has been erased or that some children are no longer cruel.

One in three children in 30 countries has been the victim of online bullying, according to a survey published in September 2019 by UNICEF and the United Nations Secretary-General's Special Representative on violence against children. One in five has skipped school because of it. Additionally, 15.5% of high school students were cyber-bullied, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported. USA In 2017.

That problem has not completely disappeared.

A mother at a Boston public school said an elementary student had figured out how to hack another child's email and sent bullying messages to other children at school. (Kids: Don't share your passwords or make them obvious!)

"She was just looking for attention," said the mother, and school administrators, parents and teachers joined together to talk to the boy and his family.

But, Graber said, while some predicted that the transition to online school would multiply those incidents, "We have looked for evidence that cyberbullying has increased during Covid-19, and fortunately we have found no solid data to support it."

It is not the new normal

Someday, of course, most children will return to school in person. And even those online educational institutions generally have some in-person component.

Many follow a "blended learning" model, in which children learn at their own pace, at home, and see their classmates around the world for small group learning or social events. They need friends and they need to see them in real life.

"We have taken away something that is very necessary at the development stage," Graber said.

Fusco says he knows fewer people now, but the ones he meets are kinder, more generous, and more fun. "I have dedicated myself to dating people who are not toxic to me," he said.

But if children behave better online, adults don't follow the same path. "What's on the rise now is hate speech in adults," Graber said. "It saddens me because that is what children see us as role models. Hopefully children see that and go in the opposite direction."