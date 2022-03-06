Our list includes the best DPT programs from all over the world that use an innovative blended-learning modality. This is great for residents in other states who would not be able to transfer their license back to their home state without an additional residency requirement or extensive out-of-state tuition. We are sure that the DPT programs listed below can prepare you for success as a physical therapist. Still, we strongly advise you to investigate each program for further details about its accreditation, tuition rates, and other information.

Please use our “Find a DPT Program” tool to search for online doctor of physical therapy (DPT) programs by state. Then compare each program’s tuition rates, class size and location options.

Best Universities for Doctor of Physical Therapy Programs

We suggest you always do your research by visiting the individual school websites, talking to students who attended, etc. Do not solely rely on what we have written in this article. Post-graduation data is also readily available online. A student is advised to do their research and talk to the school before applying. Some programs may look good on paper but not be suitable for you according to the curricula they offer.

You must be 100% sure about your choice of DPT program before enrolling, as most medical schools will not allow a student to change their mind after completion.

What are the Online DPT Program Experience

Many online DPT programs offer convenient and flexible ways to learn and study, making it easy to schedule class time with a virtual instructor at a date, time and place of your choice. The flexibility can also come in handy for busy professionals. Not only does being able to work at your own pace fit well with the “on-demand” environment in which we live today, but it also allows you to take. While most DPT programs have their unique learning style and approach, some basic concepts are universal. For example, online DPT programs offer lectures, simulations and written assignments to train students in their chosen discipline.

In addition, these programs also have small classes that focus on hands-on learning to teach physical therapy techniques, and many also allow for fieldwork or clinical practicum.

Degrees Offered: Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT)

Program Length: Typically two years full-time or three years part-time for the DPT program at the graduate level. Graduate studies typically take longer because of additional coursework required. However, admission requirements are the same regardless of applying for a traditional DPT or a combined DPT/MS degree program.

Graduate or Post-Graduate Degree: A master’s degree is required for most programs. All DPT programs are also post-graduate programs. The DPT degree typically requires completing a specific number of graduate-level course credits at least to be eligible for licensure and practice as a physical therapist in individual states.

Online Study: Most programs require that you attend school full-time (which may require relocating if you are already living in the state your program is located). Other programs have a flexible schedule that allows you to attend class on evenings and weekends.

Online Tuition Charges: Tuition rates can vary depending on the program, your residency status and the location where you live. Online DPT programs and many other online graduate rehabilitation and human services programs offer several options for your program fees. Some programs, for example, may charge the same tuition whether you attend part-time or full-time; others may offer a tuition discount if you are attending part-time. Many schools will also give you the option to pay your program fees by making monthly payments or paying the entire amount at once.

What are theDPT Program Online Curriculum

The curriculum of your online DPT program will be based on the accreditation standards and guidelines set by the Council on Accreditation of Physical Therapy Education (CAPTE) and the Commission on Accreditation in Physical Therapy Education (CAPTE). In addition, because several specialized professional organizations exist, including the American Physical Therapy Association (APTA), these organizations may also set standards.

Typically, an accredited online physical therapy program will teach you general education courses, core courses and clinical courses specific to the DPT degree. Each course is generally assigned a semester credit unit: for example, a 3-credit class would typically be three times longer than a 1-credit class.