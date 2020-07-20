Online petition asks Trader Joe & # 39; s to change his & # 39; racist packaging & # 39;

"The supermarket chain labels some of its ethnic foods with 'Joe' modifications that hide a narrative of exoticism that perpetuates harmful stereotypes," says the petition, which a California high school student released two weeks ago.

He cites "Trader Ming & # 39; s", the supermarket chain's label for his Chinese products, "Arabian Joe" for his Middle Eastern products, "Trader José" for his Mexican products, and a handful of others like examples.

"The Trader Joe brand is racist because it exoticizes other cultures: it features 'Joe' as the 'normal' default and the other characters are left out of it," the petition says.

The supermarket chain, which first opened in Pasadena, California, in 1967, said it has "already been in the process of updating order labels and replacing any variations with Trader Joe's name." .