Online petition asks Trader Joe & # 39; s to change his & # 39; racist packaging & # 39;

"The supermarket chain labels some of its ethnic foods with 'Joe' modifications that hide a narrative of exoticism that perpetuates harmful stereotypes," says the petition, which a California high school student released two weeks ago.

He cites "Trader Ming & # 39; s", the supermarket chain's label for his Chinese products, "Arabian Joe" for his Middle Eastern products, "Trader José" for his Mexican products, and a handful of others like examples.

"The Trader Joe brand is racist because it exoticizes other cultures: it features 'Joe' as the 'normal' default and the other characters are left out of it," the petition says.

The supermarket chain, which first opened in Pasadena, California, in 1967, said it has "already been in the process of updating order labels and replacing any variations with Trader Joe's name." .

The tacos are sold at Trader Joe & # 39; s with the brand

"While this approach to product naming may have stemmed from a lighthearted attempt at inclusion, we recognize that it may now have the opposite effect, one that runs counter to the welcoming and rewarding customer experience we strive to create every day." Kenya Friend-Daniel, a spokeswoman for Trader Joe & # 39; s, said in a statement.

"The packaging for a number of products has already been changed, but there are a small number of products where the packaging is still going through the process," added Friend-Daniel.

Trader Joe & # 39; s is the latest in a line of companies to rename their products after widespread protests over racial inequality caused by the death of George Floyd.
Last month, Quaker Oats announced that it would remove the 130-year-old Aunt Jemima brand and logo, acknowledging that it was based on a racial stereotype. Uncle Ben and Mrs. Butterworth followed quickly.

CNN's Jordan Valinsky contributed to this report.

