Ontario schools will now teach first grade financial literacy and coding to better prepare students for the jobs of the future

The new curriculum, announced by the Ontario government on Tuesday, was created with the help of parents, math educators, academics, and math education experts over the course of two years.

It is "designed to reverse a decade of declining mathematical scores," according to a government-issued statement. It will take effect this September, for grades 1-8.

"I promised parents that we would fix the education system we inherited, go back to basics and teach our children the mathematical foundations they need for life-long success," said Prime Minister Doug Ford, Ontario's head of government, it's a statement. .

The Canadian Province Mathematics Curriculum was last updated in 2005. By including skills like coding and financial literacy, it will promote "critical skills that will help our students prepare and succeed in the modern world and in the modern workforce, "Ford said.