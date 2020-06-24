Ontario schools will now teach first grade financial literacy and coding to better prepare students for the jobs of the future

By
Zaheer
-
0
1



The new curriculum, announced by the Ontario government on Tuesday, was created with the help of parents, math educators, academics, and math education experts over the course of two years.

It is "designed to reverse a decade of declining mathematical scores," according to a government-issued statement. It will take effect this September, for grades 1-8.

"I promised parents that we would fix the education system we inherited, go back to basics and teach our children the mathematical foundations they need for life-long success," said Prime Minister Doug Ford, Ontario's head of government, it's a statement. .

The Canadian Province Mathematics Curriculum was last updated in 2005. By including skills like coding and financial literacy, it will promote "critical skills that will help our students prepare and succeed in the modern world and in the modern workforce, "Ford said.

The details of the plan have already been outlined. By the end of first grade, students will learn the basics of coding and financial literacy, such as reading and modifying the coding and value of the Canadian currency.

The new curriculum will also focus on connecting math to everyday life and will focus on math concepts and skills, such as learning and remembering numerical data, according to the statement.

The deployment is part of a new four-year CA $ 200 million math plan, announced in 2019. In addition to an improved curriculum, the new plan will fund the school board to hire math learning leaders, expand the online tutoring programs and deliver CA $ 6 million in support of summer learning programs.
According to the data that analyzed the scores of the mathematical evaluation of the 15-year-olds in 2012, Canada is among the top 10. Korea, Japan, Switzerland, the Netherlands and Estonia are the top five, according to the National Science Foundation.

Meanwhile, EE. USA It was ranked 27th, falling below average.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here