Opening day is so close that we can finally feel it

Brandon Nimmo is optimistic by nature, which probably won't surprise you. You know he's the kindest man in baseball, so ruthlessly optimistic that he probably hasn't had a bad day during the pandemic yet, so adamantly optimistic that he seems genuinely surprised every time he goes out on the baseball field.

So no: perhaps Nimmo is not the most objective voice on this subject.

But you better believe that you have allowed yourself to believe that there will be baseball, real baseball, that will be played starting Thursday for the Yankees and Nationals, starting Friday for the Mets, the Braves and everyone else.

"I'm a very positive person," Nimmo said Sunday, and on the list of obvious self-descriptions, that lives up to Abe Lincoln saying "I prefer high hats" and Shaquille O & # 39; Neal admitting he does some shopping in the hallway. big and tall.

"But I'm going to say yes, I really think the way we've been doing this is going to work."

So far, all those associated with baseball have primarily treated Opening Day the same way they would with a teammate throwing seven no-hit innings. They keep quiet about it. They don't advertise it. They don't want to curse anything. This includes the players, of course, but it extends to anyone else interested, passive, active, otherwise, to see baseball come to life.

We saw him pretty fast around here on Saturday night. The Mets and Yankees played an exhibition game at Citi Field, and there was nobody in the stands except 5,000 cardbard cutouts, and there was a lot of false crowd noise and none of it seemed remotely similar to what we're used to. watch at a baseball game in mid-July.

And yet the overnight television ratings were fabulous. The post-game buzz was palpable. It was a beautiful night in New York City and its suburbs, nice enough that the patio must surely have called, or a neighbor's pool, or a sidewalk tavern. But many people chose to watch a baseball game instead, and one that didn't count, by the way.

How very 1972 of us.

"I think everyone is anticipating the start of the season," said Jeff McNeil, teammate of Nimmo, another boy who tends to fall out of bed on the right side of things most mornings, but has seen what everyone We have seen: responsible players, diligent team. officials, testing numbers that are much more hopeful than most people probably expected.

The season no longer seems to be perched on top of Everest. With less than a week. Close enough to touch.

Preferably with a surgical glove, of course.

"I'm an optimist," McNeil said before the Yankees hit the Mets for the second straight night, 6-0, thanks to five home runs by a gang of four regular suspects: Aaron Judge (two), Gary Sanchez, Luke Voit and Giancarlo. Stanton.

There are still impediments, of course, because this makes the "Officer and Gentlemen" steeplechase seem like child's play.

Last week it was speculated that the Nationals might have to take games out of their park in downtown DC, although it appears that the first game between them and the Yankees is now safe.

Now, the Blue Jays are seeking a temporary home with the Canadian government that has decided not to open round-trip trips to the border without quarantine restrictions. That could be a good break for Buffalo, which has not been a major league city since the 1880s, attempted to become one in the 1990s.

(Not that any baseball fan who actually lives in or near Buffalo can enjoy that 30 game brief cameo, but that's life in 2020 …)

And yet … there is opening day: close enough to see, close enough to touch. Aaron Boone remains cautious, mainly because he still feels there is a lot to be done from time to time, micro and meta.

"I'm looking forward to it," he said, "but there is a lot to do from time to time." On the train ride (to Washington), I think that's when I'll really feel it. "