Opening of Nintendo theme park in Universal Japan will be delayed: report

It may take a little longer before Universal Studios Japan goes super.

Reports have emerged that the opening of a Nintendo themed attraction at Universal Studios Japan will be delayed due to concerns about the coronavirus. A new opening date has not been revealed.

Part of the reason for the delay is due to the fact that the new attraction is expected to draw large crowds, NHK reports

Construction in the area is almost complete and an opening in 2020 is still possible, reports Bloomberg.

Part of the reason for the delay is due to the fact that the new attraction is expected to draw large crowds, NHK reports. However, due to the ongoing pandemic, the theme park has made it a priority to avoid creating large crowds and close contact environments.

In January Fox News reported that Universal had released a teaser video, along with a press release, revealing details about the new park.

"Think of Super Nintendo World as a live, life-size video game where you become one of the characters," said Thierry Coup, senior vice president and creative director at Universal Creative. "You are not just playing the game; you are living the game, you are living the adventure."

Another fun feature of the park, according to the press release, involves interactive rides activated by a Power Up wristband, which syncs with a smartphone app and allows guests to participate in interactive games against other guests, or collect "coins." digital at all times. The park, among other challenges and game opportunities.

A few weeks later, it was also revealed that a Nintendo theme park was coming to Universal Orlando. At the time, it was reported that the new park is slated to open in 2023 and will be the fourth park in Universal Orlando (the other three are Universal Studios, Islands of Adventure, and Volcano Bay).