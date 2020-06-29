Opening of the 20th BET Awards and other highlights





He later became Public Enemy's Chuck D and Flavor Flav performing an updated version of his 1989 classic hit, "Fight The Power," with Nas, Black Thought, Rapsody, and more artists joining.

The theme of Sunday's show, "Our Culture Cannot Be Canceled," comes at a time of cultural unease over racial injustice in the wake of George Floyd's death while in the custody of Minneapolis police.

The presenter Amanda Seales, comedian and actress of "Insecure", made reference to the virtual production of the program due to the coronavirus pandemic.