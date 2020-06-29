Opening of the 20th BET Awards and other highlights

The theme of Sunday's show, "Our Culture Cannot Be Canceled," comes at a time of cultural unease over racial injustice in the wake of George Floyd's death while in the custody of Minneapolis police.
The presenter Amanda Seales, comedian and actress of "Insecure", made reference to the virtual production of the program due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"We're getting in touch with being real inside," Seales joked.
Given current events, he said, the show also had to.
"We deserve a break," said Seales. "And when I say 'we', I mean all blacks, looking at the knees, the free Kente cloth, the speeches of 'I take responsibility' and saying to ourselves: & # 39; # 39; Wow. All of you are stupid. "
Seales paid tribute to classic BET programming, with parodies that included his simulation of acting in the network's famous "BET Comicview" stand-up series.
The first performance of the night was presented by rapper Roddy Ricch, followed by singer John Legend.
Nicholas Johnson, the first black valedictorian from Princeton University in its 274-year history, also made a brief appearance.
Megan Thee Stallion received the first prize of the night, best female hip hop artist, and accepted the honor in a pre-recorded quarantine speech.
The BET Awards announced last week that Beyoncé would be honored with her prestigious Humanitarian Award at the 20th annual presentation on Sunday.
The superstar singer and actress was chosen in recognition of her BeyGOOD initiative, through which she has established various academic and philanthropic foundations.
More recently, in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, Beyoncé partnered with her mother, Tina Knowles Lawson, for the #IDIDMYPART mobile testing initiative, supporting Houston communities of color that have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic.
Beyoncé also donated to support organizations on the ground that work to meet the physical and mental health needs of the most vulnerable people.