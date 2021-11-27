Jason Statham has worked with Guy Ritchie many times. The first time was in 1998’s “Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels.” They have also made movies together five years later, and most recently “Wrath of Man.” It seems that this has worked out for both the actor and director so far, so why would they change it? They will work together again with “Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre”. The next film that Guy Ritchie and Jason Statham are in is called Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre. It is an American spy film. It will be written by Guy Ritchie, Ivan Atkinson, and Marn Davies It will star Jason Statham, Aubrey Plaza, Bugzy Malone, Josh Hartnett, Cary Elwes, and Hugh Grant It is a movie that will come out in the United States.

What is the release date of Operation Fortune?

Operation Fortune: Ruse De Guerre was announced in September 2020. We don’t know when it will be released yet. This is a good movie, but it will be shown in theaters on January 21, 2022.

What is the plot of Operation Fortune?

Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre is a string of words that can be hard to say. It sounds like it is from a certain burger chain. I will have trouble typing out this book’s title without copy and pasting. Please keep me in your thoughts during this hard time.

If you are wondering what “ruse de guerre” means, I can tell you. It is a French term that means “ruse of war.” This might be hinting at the plot. The film has also been described as:

In the film, a spy named Orson Fortune has to stop the sale of a deadly new weapons technology. The person who sells it is a billionaire arms broker named Greg Simmonds. Some of the world’s best agents are reluctant to team up with Fortune, but they do it because they need him. They recruit Danny Francesco who is a famous movie star that helps them on their undercover mission.

Who will be starring in Operation Fortune?

Guy Ritchie is a person who enjoys doing different things. He made some movies that were not as successful. After “Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels,” “Snatch,” and “Sherlock” helped him get on the map, the film “King Arthur: Legend of the Sword” was a flop. But he recovered quickly. He is now in post-production for a new movie called Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre.

The screenplay for this film was written by previous Ritchie’s collaborators Ivan Atkinson and Marn Davies (“The Gentlemen”) with revisions by Ritchie himself. Atkinson is also attached as a producer, as is Miramax CEO Bill Block.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jason Statham and Guy Ritchie just can’t stop making movies together. We don’t blame them either. Jason Statham stars in “Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre” as the brilliant-named Orson Fortune, who we only picture saying his name as James Bond does. He’ll be in a movie with Aubrey Plaza, Hugh Grant, Cary Elwes, Bugzy Malone, and Josh Hartnett. I have no idea what to expect from them in this movie. But I am looking forward to finding out!

Jason Statham as Orson Fortune

Aubrey Plaza

Bugzy Malone

Josh Hartnett as Danny Francesco

Cary Elwes as Nathan Jasmine

Hugh Grant as Greg Simmonds

Lourdes Faberes

Related Post: Mythic Quest Season 4 Release Date, Plot and Star cast

Related Post: The Flight Attendant Season 2: Release Date, Plot and Star Cast