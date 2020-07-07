Operation Warp Speed ​​commits $ 1.6 billion to vaccine maker Covid-19 Novavax





"It speaks to the confidence they have in our platform to develop a vaccine," Stanley Erck, Novavax president and CEO, said Monday in an interview with CNN.

Erck said the Novavax vaccine could be on the market for the first quarter of next year.

Novavax is the fourth company to receive federal funding to conduct large-scale Phase 3 clinical trials and manufacture its Covid-19 vaccine. Each trial is expected to include 30,000 people.

In May, the government awarded more than $ 1.2 billion to the pharmaceutical giant AstraZenca for the development of vaccines. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson have also received Phase 3 contracts.

Data from Novavax phase 1 clinical trials in 131 study subjects are expected by the end of the month, Erck said. Erck said he expects Novavax to begin those Phase 3 tests in the fourth quarter of this year, or possibly by the end of the third quarter. Moderna is expected to begin its test phase 3 later this month. Some study subjects will receive the vaccine and others will receive a placebo or an injection that does nothing. Novavax's $ 1.6 billion will allow the company to test the vaccine and increase production before possible approval, with the goal of delivering 100 million doses in February, Erck said. The Novavax vaccine contains a small part of the coronavirus, called the spike protein, that sits on top of the virus. The goal is to trick the immune system into thinking that the spike is actually the complete virus. The immune system creates a response, which will then be used to attack the real virus. "I think we have a high level of confidence that our vaccine will activate the proper immune response to generate many antibodies," said Erck. Novavax has used this same technology to make candidate vaccines for Ebola, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus. While the company has studied these vaccines in humans, none have been put on the market. Novavax is not alone. The other three companies with Phase 3 money – Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson – also use technology that has never resulted in a commercialized vaccine. Erck said he is "optimistic" that the Novavax approach will work and that his team is working "twenty-four seven" on the vaccine. "Everyone understands the importance of what we are working on. It is a precedent scenario," he said. In June Novavax announced a $ 60 million contract with the United States Department of Defense to deliver 10 million doses to the department. Additionally, Novavax is receiving more than $ 388 million in funds from the Coalition for Outbreak Preparedness Innovations, or CEPI. The United States government is not part of CEPI. "Operation Warp Speed" is intended "to begin delivering 300 million doses of the safe and effective vaccine to the American people by 2021," according to a statement from the Department of Health and Human Services released Tuesday morning.

CNN's Dana Vigue and Wes Bruer contributed to this report.