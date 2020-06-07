"Operation Warp Speed" is fueling vaccine fears, two experts say

The federal government's "Operation Warp Speed" vaccine program, with its emphasis on rapid production and testing of experimental coronavirus vaccines, is fueling fears already raised by vaccine skeptics, two experts said on Friday.

The approach itself is not unreasonable, said Dr. Peter Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine and professor of pediatrics and molecular virology and microbiology at Baylor College of Medicine. But the way he's communicating is scaring people, he told CNN.

"The way the message of Operation Warp Speed ​​gets out creates a lot of chaos and confusion. And it's enabling the anti-vaccine movement," Hotez said.

A source from the White House coronavirus task force told CNN earlier this week that the Trump Administration's Warp Speed ​​program had chosen five companies most likely to produce a Covid-19 vaccine, which is It dropped from 14 last month when "Operation Warp Speed" launched.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, says he expects as many as 100,000 doses of a vaccine, manufactured by the modern biotechnology company, to be available by the end of the year, ready to be implemented if proven. It works safely to protect people against coronavirus infection in clinical trials that are now underway.

He has said that one of the candidates could be ready as early as January. That is a very fast schedule, since vaccines usually take years to produce.

"We believe that we are going to have a vaccine in the near future, and if we do, we are really going to be a big step forward," Trump said last month.