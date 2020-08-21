opinion:-biden-has-to-beware-what-trump-has-in-store

David Axelrod, a senior Newsdio political commentator and host of “The Axe Files,” was senior adviser to President Barack Obama and chief strategist for the 2008 and 2012 Obama presidential campaigns. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his. View more opinion articles on Newsdio.

(Newsdio) Last night, Democrats offered a moving and motivational argument for their vision of America as a pluralistic and progressive society.

Through powerful videos, testimonials and speeches, they made the case for action to stem gun violence and climate change; bring undocumented workers out of the shadows; and strengthen the social contract with measures such as universal childcare.

They welcomed a historic nominee for vice president, who touted her lineage as the daughter of Jamaican and Indian immigrants and spoke of the ideal of racial reconciliation and John Lewis’s vision of the “beloved community.”

They heard a fervent, powerful homily from a former president who symbolized change.

Taken separately, you will find a majority of Americans are in favor of many of the ideals Democrats promoted last night.