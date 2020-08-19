opinion:-discovering-the-source-of-biden’s-empathy-on-night-2

Errol Louis is the host of “Inside City Hall,” a nightly political show on NY1, a New York all-news channel. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own. View more opinion articles on CNN.

(CNN) Throughout the second night of their national convention, Democrats wisely highlighted Joe Biden’s encounters with personal tragedy. At a time when Americans are reeling from the raw horror of an average of 1,000 deaths a day from the coronavirus — and with a president, Donald Trump, who has dismissed the death toll with a stoic “it is what it is” — Democrats are showing that Biden would be a president capable of genuine empathy for families shaken and sorrowful in a time of catastrophe.

A biographical video noted that Biden, while still in his twenties, was sworn in as a US senator inside a hospital while still mourning the loss of his first wife and infant daughter in a car accident that also left his young sons with injuries. Multiple speakers referenced Beau Biden, the candidate’s late son, who served as attorney general of Delaware and died of a brain tumor in 2015.

His wife, Jill Biden, in her speech says these experiences deeply affected Biden, noting “all those people Joe gives his personal phone number to, at rope lines and events — the ones he talks to for hours after dinner — helping them smile through their loss — letting them know that they aren’t alone.”