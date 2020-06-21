Opinion: Donald Trump's heartless week

This week, the issue of presidential compassion was a consistent story.

We saw a president who criticized the Supreme Court for blocking his effort to subject 650,000 dreamers to deportation. He also regretted the landmark court ruling on Monday that LGBTQ people cannot be fired because of their sexuality. His former national security adviser John Bolton claimed in an excerpt from the book that Trump had encouraged China's leader to establish concentration camps for the Uighur minority. He went ahead with a socially unconnected concentration in Tulsa, Oklahoma, even as coronavirus cases increased.

However, in a private meeting with the families of black victims, Trump was "very compassionate," according to the mother of Ahmaud Arbery, who was shot to death while running in Georgia. But in his public comments, the President made law and order his main message.

"Trump attacked his political rivals and doubled down on his hard-line stance, & # 39; law and order & # 39 ;, a political calculation solidified by the use of the words & # 39; security and protection & # 39; and his statement of that Americans demand law and order, "he wrote Issac Bailey. "His effort to address mounting national suffering and protests of police brutality was, at best, a poorly veiled excuse to defend law enforcement and point white voters where it is."

A chilling vision of the private Trump emerged from Bolton's book. He painted a "credible portrait of the most amoral, autocratic, and unprepared man who has ever served as President of the United States," he wrote John Avlon. "This is not a partisan attack by opposition party activists. This is the first person view of the president's former national security adviser, reinforced by contemporary notes, a standard that is admissible in court. It is a damning portrait. from a president unfettered by anything like morality, who cannot separate his own interest from the national interest and doesn't even care to try. "

Jen Psaki He saw the book through the lens of the upcoming election: "All specific observations, accusations, and anecdotes are about one person, Donald Trump, and whether he is fit to lead the country and the lasting damage it would inflict if he were four years older. . "

In fact, the revelations show Bolton as an accomplice, in Elie HonigThe view: "John Bolton has offered the nation an amazing profile of cowardice … Bolton directly witnessed not one but multiple acts that could have been cited in impeachment of President Donald Trump. But Bolton did nothing to respect while holding a powerful position in the Trump administration. He was silent and concealed when Congress and the nation pleaded with him to speak during the impeachment process. "

Writing about China's politics, Bolton gave this devastating description: "The Trump presidency is not based on philosophy, grand strategy, or politics. It is based on Trump." As if to prove that such a verdict is applied more broadly, Attorney General William Barr fired Geoffrey Berman, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, who has been investigating and prosecuting Trump's associates on Friday night. "The news of Berman's removal is further evidence that Trump is the president against law and order, despite his claims to the contrary. Trump promotes law and order when it suits him, but attacks the courts and erodes our judicial system when it comes to your agenda and actions, "he wrote Julian Zelizer.

A critic described Bolton's book as hard work. "Alternate between two discordant records: extremely tedious and a little crazy," he wrote. Jennifer Szalai in the New York Times. Still, it may be a suitable match for a luxuriously careless figure whose insolence and warmongering can make him look like an unlikely hybrid of Ned Flanders and Yosemite Sam. "

Another book Trump may be dreading will come out in July from the president's niece, Mary L. Trump, who is a psychologist. Trump biographer Michael D & # 39; Antonio He wrote that the book promises to shed light on the president's strained relationships with his father and older brother Fred Trump Jr., who was the father of Mary Trump. "Three and a half years after the Trump era, countless words have been expended to illustrate the chaotic and cruel personality who can, to name but one example, schedule a huge ego-gratifying rally in the midst of a deadly pandemic caused by a cruel virus contagion, "said D & # 39; Antonio.

A rally vanishes

Since Covid-19 cases have increased dramatically in Tulsa County, an infectious disease expert and Oklahoma native wrote Dr. Kent Sepkowitz Before Trump's Saturday rally there, "from a strict public health perspective, the Tulsa team is a terrible decision."

Trump's first rally since the pandemic began was supposed to "tout his return to greatness, and the return of the country to normal," he wrote. Frida ghitis. But "instead it brought embarrassing scenes of empty stands, a dismantled stage, and a familiar speech that tried unsuccessfully to rekindle the public's fears … The speech was typically self-centered, with a strange riff of more than ten minutes on its ultra-slow descent off the West Point ramp, and absolutely no words of compassion for the almost 120,000 people in this country who have died during the pandemic. "

Days of freedom

Friday was June 19, a holiday that celebrates the end of slavery in the United States. Another historic day of freedom came on October 1, 1962, when James Meredith He became the first African American student to enroll at the University of Mississippi. He had to sue for his right to an education there, and it took courts, hundreds of federal officials, and thousands of troops to overcome the unrest and protect Meredith.

"The doors of higher education in the United States have been opened for all Americans," wrote Meredith. "This victory for me and for the United States Constitution shattered the state-sponsored white supremacist system in Mississippi …"

"When I see people across the United States, and around the world, peacefully marching for racial justice and honoring the memory of George Floyd and other martyrs like Medgar Evers … I am filled with joy and hope. White supremacy can be the the most evil beast that has ever lurked in the halls of history, and today it can finally be mortally wounded. "

Some companies and some states marked day nineteen as a holiday, but it should be observed nationally, he wrote. Peniel Joseph. "It would not only stimulate conversation about the origins of our current racial and political conflicts, but would also provoke a vitally necessary education about white supremacy and its manifestations in policies and political actions that are anti-black, anti-democratic, and anti-human," Joseph wrote.

Rayshard Brooks' own words

Months before the Atlanta police shot him dead, Rayshard Brooks participated in an interview for an investigative project. A video of that February interview aired Wednesday on CNN's Anderson Cooper 360 show, and in it, Brooks described the enduring burden of being on probation: "I feel like part of the system could, you know, look at us as individuals." we have lives, you know, just a mistake we made, and you know, you don't just make us like animals. "

Van jones He noted that for parolees "Any contact with a police officer, for whatever reason, means an almost certain return to the horrors of a jail cell. It is safe to assume that Brooks did not want to return to jail for sleeping in his car or a sobriety test, he loses everything he had and is forced to start his life again. "

"In other words, we don't know why the Atlanta police officer chose to shoot a man who was running from him. But we can guess why that man chose to run in the first place. Brooks did not want to lose his freedom. Instead, ended up losing his life. "

Melvin Carter, the first African American mayor of St. Paul, Minnesota, is the son of a police officer who served in his city for 28 years. But even with that background, he doesn't think the response to public safety is just a matter of spending billions on police and jails. "Our country's security approach to law enforcement is not designed to address the root causes of crime, but the symptoms," he wrote. "Rather than equipping all of us with tools to protect our own future security, it further alienates those at the edge of society and prevents the funding of critical social infrastructure such as schools and housing."

A former mayor, Mitch Landrieu from New Orleans, wrote that the United States Department of Justice was investigating the police department in his city when he took office. A consent decree that is still ongoing has resulted in a dramatic improvement in the way residents view the police, but there is more work to be done, Landrieu wrote. "We must go further. We can no longer ask the police to handle the failures of our social and educational systems."

Anne Milgram, the former New Jersey attorney general, worked on police reinvention in what was once the most dangerous city in the United States, Camden. "We had a police department that had no idea what it was doing or if it could do better. It staggered wildly from the 911 call to the 911 call, sometimes taking hours to respond to the calls of serious violence. It did not resolve serious crimes. " … that plagued the city, and yet hundreds of low-level crime arrests were made, most often fueled by drug and alcohol addiction, mental illness, poverty, and homelessness New leadership, new systems, and ultimately a new police department made the difference: the city is "the safest it has been in over 50 years" and the police department is a model for others. Milgram wrote.

Supreme surprises

When Donald Trump ran for president, he promised to appoint conservative judges for the federal courts, and he has been true to his word, naming Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch for the Supreme Court and many others for the lower courts.

But it was Gorsuch who wrote the majority opinion this week defending the civil rights of LGBTQ Americans, rejecting the Trump administration's position by declaring that the anti-discrimination provisions of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 protect gay people and transgender. "It is surprising that it took so long," he wrote. John D. Sutter. "Until this week in the United States of America, many LGBTQ workers lacked these simple legal protections.

"In more than half of the states in the United States, you could be fired for being gay. Until now."

Then on Thursday, Chief Justice John Roberts, appointed by George W. Bush, sided with all four court liberals to block the Trump administration's effort to kill the Obama-era DACA program, which protects young people who had been brought to the United States as deportation children. DACA "was a life changer for hundreds of thousands of people, Americans in all but paperwork, who were now free to work, go to school, seek promotions, and continue their academic careers without fear of being arrested and sent back to countries I hardly knew, "he wrote Raúl A. Reyes. The decision was "a victory for the Dreamers, for the American ideal of welcoming immigrants and for the independence of the superior court."

Happy Father's Day

This year's Mother's Day came when most Americans were still locked up and many of the holiday gatherings were virtual. Today is father's day and the advice of Kent Sepkowitz It is consistent with what he recommended for the previous vacation: meet your father on Zoom, Facetime or whatever platform you prefer. The "reopening of America approach", which has been unscientific and uncoordinated, has failed miserably. Rather than cautiously withdrawing Covid-19's various containment safeguards, most states have supported the return of & # 39; everyone in the pool & # 39 ;, as if we were all partying teens during spring break "

"Also, let's be honest: Father's Day is not Mother's Day," Sepkowitz wrote, noting that the total US spending on Mother's Day gifts is more than 50% greater. "As a parent, this junior varsity status is fine for me. This particular year, I don't want to have anything to do with celebrating a vacation in the midst of a poorly managed pandemic."

For more information on Father's Day:

Marcus Mabry: A father's day message for all dads

Arick wierson: George Floyd was my wake up call

After aunt jemima

The debate over systemic racism sparked by the murder of George Floyd spanned many parts of America. Consumer-oriented companies reacted, and Quaker Oats announced that it would end Aunt Jemima's 131-year-old brand, he said. Elliot Williams.

As a black child, it bothered him to discover that the light pink Crayola crayon was labeled "flesh-colored." "I put it back in the trash, took out 'burnt sienna' or 'raw umber' and continued whatever self-portrait (probably from 'Star Wars') I was working on … hinting that the only color called & # 39; flesh & # 39; looked like white skin, Crayola decided who was & # 39; normal & # 39;. Everyone else had to work on it. " (The color "meat" was removed in 1962, replaced by "peach").

"In the midst of a national debate on life and death issues around racism and public safety, protests over the instant rice logo may seem trivial," Williams wrote. "It is not. The images our society chooses to raise reflect who we are and, more importantly, whose voices, and yes, even lives, are important."

Now that Aunt Jemima has been retired, she wrote Crystal Echo HawkWhat should be next? She argued that the many uses of Native American imagery and symbolism in sports must end. "Professional sports have the power to influence and inspire people of all ages. In this moment of unprecedented solidarity, they have the opportunity to take a strong stand and demonstrate, not just say, that racism will not be tolerated."

Covid-19 is still here

The top two elected officials in the United States did their best this week to argue that Covid-19 is leaving, despite clear signs to the contrary. "Other countries whose governments directly addressed the crisis have managed to fight the curve, and are now carefully and safely reopening," he wrote. Frida ghitis. "In the US, the curve is trending up, not down, even if Vice President Mike Pence deceptively stated in an opinion piece this week, 'We are winning the fight against the invisible enemy'. unctuously declaring that the good news is "a testament to President Trump's leadership."

As Ghitis noted, "On Monday, during a round table on senior citizens, Trump said, 'If you don't prove, you have no case', a belief reminiscent of a baby who thinks you will disappear if he cover your eyes. " To say the obvious, if we stopped testing, people would continue to be infected and die. "

AND…

Finally summer

A summer like no other begins this weekend. In the first of a new series of weekly columns for CNN Opinion, biologist Erin bromage He wrote: "Our choices in the coming months will determine the trajectory of this pandemic. If we continue to carry out activities that present a high risk of infection, such as large indoor gatherings, we will hear the roar of that second wave sooner rather than later."

"If we take a more measured approach, improving hand hygiene, limiting daily interactions with other people, keeping physical distance, and increasing the use of face masks when we can't keep our distance, then companies can operate safely, people can return to work and activities that our children are missing can be resumed. "

But even in the midst of the pandemic, Bromage wrote that he is looking forward to some traditional summer activities: "my first meal in a restaurant (dining al fresco), visiting more than one or two homes at a time, and spending time on the beach These interactions will be a little different than last summer.

"We will have to consider personal risks and risk mitigation measures, but these adjustments are worth it to enjoy some of my family's usual summer activities."