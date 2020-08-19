Opinion: Evaluating the DNC night two in real time

(CNN)CNN Opinion asks contributors to share their tweets and analysis on the second night of the Democratic National Convention.

The leadership matters theme should be a softball for the Democrats. If they can’t hit this one out of the ballpark…

— Julian Zelizer (@julianzelizer) August 19, 2020

Why do the Democrats have so many Republicans participating in the Convention? Because they want Biden to win by a landslide. Makes sense. #DemConvention

— Frida Ghitis (@FridaGhitis) August 19, 2020

The contrast between the two parties will be on display over the next two weeks. One difference will be clear. #Democrats want to govern and #Republicans want to complain and tell us how terrible the #USA is.

— ((Lincoln Mitchell)) (@LincolnMitchell) August 19, 2020

