opinion:-evaluating-the-dnc-night-two-in-real-time

(CNN)CNN Opinion asks contributors to share their tweets and analysis on the second night of the Democratic National Convention.
The leadership matters theme should be a softball for the Democrats. If they can’t hit this one out of the ballpark…
— Julian Zelizer (@julianzelizer) August 19, 2020
Why do the Democrats have so many Republicans participating in the Convention? Because they want Biden to win by a landslide. Makes sense. #DemConvention
— Frida Ghitis (@FridaGhitis) August 19, 2020
The contrast between the two parties will be on display over the next two weeks. One difference will be clear. #Democrats want to govern and #Republicans want to complain and tell us how terrible the #USA is.
— ((Lincoln Mitchell)) (@LincolnMitchell) August 19, 2020