opinion:-how-harris’-story-upends-the-‘model-minority’-stereotype

(CNN) Sen. Kamala Harris — who is of Indian and Jamaican descent — challenges our understanding of what it means to be Asian American. It is for this reason that her historic vice presidential nomination is so impactful.

Among the Democratic presidential candidates, Andrew Yang was often cast as the sole Asian American, despite Harris’ background and Tulsi Gabbard’s Samoan heritage.

Yang, a Taiwanese-American entrepreneur, often leaned into the “model minority” stereotype by wearing a “Math” lapel pin, and making joking comments like, “I am Asian, so I know a lot of doctors.” His platform was also based on the belief that individuals can overcome challenging circumstances less through solidarity with other groups and more from personal decision making along with at least some government support.

Harris, on the other hand, does not fit the Asian American image so readily. Americans of South Asian descent are often overlooked as Asian American, and being biracial still challenges people’s conceptions of race.

For her own part, Harris has not shied away from her Indian heritage, but she never made her Asian heritage as central to her campaign as Yang did with his.